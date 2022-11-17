Results from Thursday's Central Section cross-country championships

High school cross-country
Central Section Championships
At Fresno-Woodward Park
Division I
Girls
TEAM (Area schools)—9. Stockdale 219.
Boys
TEAM (Area schools)—8. Bakersfield 204; 12. Liberty 361; 13. Stockdale 371.
Division II
Girls
TEAM (Area schools)—1. Highland 119; 4. Frontier 204; 6. Bakersfield 135; 7. Liberty 181; 11. Centennial 247; 14. Foothill 344; 15. Ridgeview 357.
INDIVIDUAL (Area athletes, top 10)—
1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 18:15.31; 3. Aubrey Thompson, Liberty, 19:04.98; 5. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 19:26.92; 7. Abby Trujillo, Frontier, 19:40.42; 10. Lianna Guerra, Highland, 19:48.51.
Boys
TEAM (Area schools)—3. Frontier 98; 10. Centennial 246; 11. Shafter 268; 12. Ridgeview 312; 13. Highland 340.
INDIVIDUAL (Area athletes, top 10)—
4. Jacob Perez, Frontier, 16:18.02; 7. Atzin Anguiano, Shafter, 16:40.84; 10. Hayden Herstad, Frontier, 16:55.58.
Division III
Girls
TEAM (Area schools)—1. Independence 74; 2. Wasco 82; 7. McFarland 207; 8. Shafter 233; 9. East 255; 16. South 407.
INDIVIDUAL (Area athletes, top 10)—
2. Natalie Flores, Independence, 19:15.44; 3. Nieves Alvarez, Wasco, 19:24.44; 4. Elena Baltazar, Independence, 19:29.83; 6. Leslie Aquino, East, 19:43.18.
Boys
TEAM (Area schools)—3. Foothill 129; 7. Arvin 207; 12. Wasco 332; 17. North 422; 19. Independence 464; 21. Golden Valley 501; 22. South 573.
INDIVIDUAL (Area athletes, top 10)—
7. Ozni Boyar, Foothill, 16:59.19.
Division IV
Girls
TEAM (Area schools)—11. Taft 276; 16. Arvin 333; 17. Kennedy 418.
INDIVIDUAL (Area athletes, top 10)—
7. Maya Katz, Taft, 21:02.21.
Boys
TEAM (Area schools)—3. McFarland 111; 5. Del Oro 212; 12. West 324; 13. East 325; 16. Tehachapi 421; 22. Kennedy 573; 23. Chavez 631.
INDIVIDUAL (Area athletes, top 10)—
7. Ricardo Guerrero, Delano, 16:57.26; 10. Alexis Aguilar, West, 17:19.70.
Division V
Girls
TEAM (Area schools)—5. Bakersfield Christian 107.
Boys
TEAM (Area schools)—9. Kern Valley 211; 13. Frazier Mountain 312.