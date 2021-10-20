Resilient Renegades win final home dual 24-15 over Cuesta

Josiah Quiroz and Gracen Hayes each secured decisions late in the third round — Quiroz with an escape at 157, Hayes with a last-second near-fall at 165 — and the Bakersfield Renegades beat the Cuesta Cougars 24-15 Wednesday night.
Jacob Yamaguchi won a decision early at 149 for the Cougars, but the Renegades had the edge in each of the remaining matchups, despite having to forfeit at 174.
While one Renegade secured an early victory — Jonathan Hunter pinned Humphrey Quirie in the first round to follow up a quick takedown — the rest of BC's points came through hard-won decisions.
"We consistently train to go seven, eight, we go overtime matches and those kind of things... (Quiroz and Hayes's wins) show the difference," BC coach Marcos Austin said. "Those matches are tightly contested early on, but as the match goes along we get a little more comfortable, and we end up pulling away."
BC and Cuesta traded forfeits at 125 and 133 and double-forfeited at 141, meaning Yamaguchi's decision win over Ever Rueda was the first actual contest. Each time Rueda lunged for Yamaguchi's legs, Yamaguchi punished the aggression, recording three first-round takedowns en route to a 7-4 victory that put Cuesta up 9-6.
"I think our conditioning's really good," Cuesta coach Joe Dansby said. "We've proved that we're willing to wrestle whatever weight class."
However, Dansby said his team needed to improve its mental fortitude, and that became clearer in the higher weight classes. At 157, Quiroz took on Sami Barakat in one of the highlight matches of the dual. After a stagnant first round, Barakat took on the defensive position, but Quiroz muscled him into the ground for the duration of the period to prevent an escape. When it was Quiroz's turn to start underneath in the third, Quiroz almost made it fully upright early before Barakat slammed him back down. The two went to the edge of the mat before recentering, when Quiroz wriggled away with less than 30 seconds remaining for a game-winning escape.
Gracen Hayes earned a decision over Kai Schaefer through similar means. Each wrestler earned one takedown, and neither let the other escape. In the third round, Schaefer briefly grabbed ahold of Hayes's ankle, but to no avail; with under 10 seconds left, Hayes trapped his opponent in an awkward, angled position above the mat for more than four seconds, claiming a four-point near-fall and a 6-2 win.
BC's lead was just 12-9, so the Renegades actually trailed 15-12 after the forfeit at 184. Hunter pinned Quirie early to retake the lead, but Anthonie Banuelos and Corbin Hayes would need to finish the job.
Banuelos made a statement by taking down Carrillo early. About two minutes into the first period, the pair practically somersaulted but Carrillo still couldn't escape. The score held at 2-0 until Banuelos got a near-trivial escape of his own in the third period, added a second takedown and ultimately won 6-1 to make it 21-15.
Heavyweight Corbin Hayes's early 4-0 lead wasn't nearly as sturdy. Quinn Patrick, showing some of the mental strength Dansby hopes his team can develop, earned a pair of quick reversals to tie the game. But both wrestlers avoided a fall, and when time expired in the third round, Hayes took the decision on riding time.
BC is now 7-4 in duals, but won't experience the comfort of home any more this season. Up next they travel to Cuesta for a tournament on Oct. 30.
"There's nowhere else you'd rather be," Austin said. "If we're on the road — hey, we're here, we're in this tournament, and there should be nowhere else you'd rather be."