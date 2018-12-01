The Bakersfield College men's basketball team moved to 4-4 on the season following a 128-63 win over West Hills Lemoore on Saturday.
The game was played at Porterville College.
BC led 56-26 at halftime and outscored Lemoore by a whopping 72-37 differential in the second half.
Anieus Medrano led the way for BC with 28 points. Malik Tautau added 22, Quentin Pettiford scored 18 and Kobe Garner and Blake Van Uden each finished with 12.
Garner added nine assists and seven rebounds while Tautau added eight rebounds of his own.
Bakersfield College will take the court again Thursday at 8 p.m. against LA Valley College at the Santa Barbara Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.