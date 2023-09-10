Bakersfield College coach R. Todd Littlejohn was so nervous and excited that he didn’t want to look at the scoreboard during the final minutes of his team’s game against Long Beach City College.
After a tremendous effort on both sides of the ball the Renegades were in position to defeat the Vikings and Littlejohn just wanted the clock to run out.
When it finally did, he was ecstatic. After a back-and-forth battle for four quarters BC edged Long Beach, 29-27, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
“The clock couldn’t tick fast enough,” Littlejohn said. “…We persevered. We grew up. Last week so many young players, it was their first college and they learned very quicky it’s not an extension of high school. They were able to adjust from the speed of it from last week. We cleaned up some things.”
The announced crowd of 1,856 was treated to a thrilling game, featuring numerous big plays by both teams.
But it was the Renegades, who came up clutch when it mattered most.
Trailing 21-13 after Long Beach quarterback Will Madonna, the SCFA Week 1 Offensive Player of the Week, connected with a wide-open Oscar Willis for a 27-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, BC scored 16 unanswered points to take control.
The most decisive blow of the Renegades surge was an interception return for a touchdown by David Stevenson that gave BC a 29-21 advantage with 9:14 remaining in the game.
Just over a minute earlier the Renegades took their first lead of the night, 22-21, on a 19-yard field goal by Bradyn Ornelaz.
“That pick-six was huge because it was going back-and forth,” Littlejohn said. “…We were able to capitalize on that particular play and I think that was a huge turning point because now you saw the energy from the sidelines. You saw the body language and now guys are selling out even more.”
Losing by eight points but with plenty of time left, Madonna responded to Stevenson’s six-point thievery, by quickly marching the Vikings down the field with the help of two BC 15-yard penalties.
The eight-play, 87-yard drive ended with Madonna throwing a 20-yard TD pass to Jaquavion Caldwell.
Attempting to tie things up, Long Beach went for the two-point conversion but came up empty when Logan Bowers showed his tremendous athleticism, chasing down Madonna and sacking him.
After that, BC turned to its offensive line and power running tandem of Jalen Hankins and Jordan Norwood to grind away the final six minutes.
Hankins finished the game with 76 yards on 18 carries, while Norwood ran the ball for 71 yards.
The Renegades solid ground game helped open things for the passing of quarterback Carson Woods, who continually zipped strikes to his receivers the entire game.
Woods, who struggled at times during his Week 1 college debut against Golden West, looked much more comfortable directing the BC offense the second time around.
The Liberty High product completed 18 of 23 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns and zero turnovers. He had only one incompletion during a wild first half that ended with Long Beach leading, 14-13.
“He’s just getting better,” Littlejohn said. “I know the competition with he and (second string quarterback) Joseph Campbell helps that.”
The Renegades defense appeared like it was going to be in for a long night after the Vikings high-powered offense scored a touchdown just three minutes and 38 seconds after receiving the opening kickoff.
However, after exchanging punts, Woods got the Renegades offense rolling and tied things on a three-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Hankins.
That combination struck again with a 10-yard TD connection late in the first half, that was set up by a 67-yard pass from Woods to Dominique D’Amato.
BC missed the ensuing PAT that would have tied the score.
That missed kick was the second miscue of the game by the Renegades special teams, which had a punt blocked and recovered in the end zone by Long Beach earlier in the second quarter.
BC’s stellar play on both offense and defense during the second half more than made up for the two first-half special teams mishaps.
“We were much more effective running the football tonight,” Littlejohn said. “Jalen Hankins and Jordan Norwood did a phenomenal job in that. Our O-line got great push and we were able to sustain drives more than we did last week.”
Madonna finished 17 of 35 for 218 yards and two touchdowns passing, a far cry from his state-high 440 yards and five touchdowns during the Vikings Week 1 game.
“I know our defensive coaches were a little frustrated at times because there were some blown coverages,” Littlejohn said. “There were some mistakes in leverage and things like that, but they rallied, and they stayed with it.”