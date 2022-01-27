Renegades' extra-innings rally falls short in opener against Moorpark

At the end of a chaotic afternoon of baseball, Bakersfield College found itself mere feet away from an improbable victory.
With the tying and winning runs on base in the 13th inning, Renegades shortstop Jose Ruiz turned on a pitch from Moorpark's Owen Izzo and sent it to deep left field. Ruiz already had three hits on the day, but this one didn't quite have enough to reach the fence at Gerry Collis Field.
Instead, it dropped into the glove of Dylan Leek to give the Raiders a season-opening victory.
Xabi Iparraguirre had saved the Renegades from defeat with a home run to deep center field in the bottom of the 10th. But in the 13th, after Connor Whitcomb, Leek, Nick Swanson and Paden Riley put Moorpark up 8-5, BC didn't have quite enough for another rally.
"We didn't quit," BC coach Tim Painton said. "We competed for thirteen innings ... We made some mistakes early that cost us late in the game, but I think for the guys coming out of high school more than anything else, this is (junior college) baseball."
For the Renegades, right fielder Alex Rodriguez, batting ninth, was a home run short of the cycle at 4-for-6 with three RBIs. Ruiz went 3-for-6 with an RBI, a double and a walk. Jacob Baker brought BC to the brink of a comeback with his single to make it 8-7 late.
Both teams made an unfortunate habit of leaving runners on base. The Renegades grounded into three inning-ending double plays in the second, seventh and ninth.
"It's day one of 40," Painton said. "They'll handle that differently as we move forward. There's freshmen that this was their first game at this level."
Moorpark was led Paden Riley, who was productive in all seven at-bats and went 5-for-5 with two RBIs. Andrew Tarazon got the win for the Raiders despite a shaky 13th inning.
The game flew by early on, but starters Noah Balandran and David Villegas gave up some hits soon enough. Jarrett Brannen and Miguel Castillo singled, Jordan Lopez walked to load the bases, and Rodriguez singled to score the first two runs of the game.
But Moorpark responded. Whitcomb earned a walk after starting 0-2, then Shane Leong-Grieger reached first base on a mishandled pop fly. That set up Dylan Swanson to tie the game with a single to shallow left, and Alberto Prado helped Moorpark take the lead with an RBI groundout to make it 3-2.
The Raiders extended their lead on a fifth-inning double by Riley, but the second baseman was tagged out at third to give BC a break. The Renegades then came back on offense and tied it up over the course of the next two innings, with Ruiz lofting one over the second baseman's head to score Rodriguez, and Andrew Townson using a wild pitch and a throwing error to make it from second to home.
The game went to extra innings after the Renegades left Rodriguez and Baker on base in the bottom of the ninth.
Moorpark punished them right away, as Riley drew a walk and stole second. Brady Fox earned a quick pair of outs, but Andrew MacFarlane managed a single to right field that brought Riley home.
The Renegades swiftly accumulated up two outs of their own, but Iparraguirre, who was previously 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, started at 0-2 and promptly smacked a game-tying home run.
The game remained at 5-5, with both offenses stagnating, before the Raiders got to Tim Ruiz in the top of the 13th, earning three runs on five hits and an error.
The game could easily have ended there, but BC fought back. With a runner on first and, once again, two outs, Rodriguez tripled to the corner in right field, then Baker went into left to make it 8-7. But after a hard-earned walk by Joseph Alatorre, Ruiz didn't have quite enough on his deep shot to left, and the game came to a close.
It wasn't a celebratory opening to Painton's final season. But the coach noted that the Renegades fought hard, even while shorthanded due to COVID-19 cases. The team will have a greater sense of its ability when it gets healthy.
"Then we find out who we are and how we're gonna be," Painton said.
The Renegades host Taft on Friday. The Cougars dropped their opener to Feather River Thursday night.