The Bakersfield College men's soccer team tied Citrus, 0-0, on Friday. The game was played at BC.
The Renegades are now 6-4-4 on the season, 1-0-3 in the Western State South Conference. Citrus is 2-6-4 on the year with a 2-1-1 conference record.
BC will hit the road next to face Canyons on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
