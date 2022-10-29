Renegade football falls in Long Beach on overtime game-winner

Bakersfield College caught an enormous break in Long Beach Saturday night.
With BC leading 17-10 on a Jihad Marks receiving touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Long Beach's Will Madonna hit Kyle Miller up the seam on the very next play for what should have been a game-changing 74-yard score. But Miller waved goodbye to his defender at the 5-yard line and was called for an in-play taunting foul. The Vikings were backed up to the 20-yard line, lost 10 more yards and missed a field goal.
From there, BC could have drained the clock, added more points and sealed the deal. Instead, the Renegades, who were 1-for-17 on third down, posted just 33 yards for the remainder of regulation, allowed a game-tying touchdown from Madonna to Ashun "Ramil" Brown, and then came up empty in overtime as Jonathan Watson ran for a walk-off 25-yard score.
The 23-17 loss dropped the Renegades to 4-4 on the year and dethroned them from atop the National Northern League.
Watson (21 carries, 119 yards, two touchdowns) and Madonna (29-of-42, 297 yards, one touchdown) finished with flashy statlines belying the Vikings' own offensive struggles. They had to punt five times in the 3-3 first half.
The Renegades were unable to capitalize. Besides their third-down challenges, they were also cautious early, failing to score after a Watson fumble immediately following Tristin Skinner's field goal late in the first quarter. They elected to take a delay of game on fourth-and-5 from the Vikings' 30-yard line and then punt.
Two drives later, after Jaron Amos was stuffed on third-and-1 from the Vikings' 41, the Renegades punted again.
BC's Chris Thompson also had a punt return for a touchdown called back due to holding.
The Renegades appeared a changed team when they emerged from the locker room, driving 69 yards down the field for a drive that ended with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass from Joseph Campbell to Jamaal Thompson, on just the freshman's third career catch. The play was set up by a play-action fake and rollout right that left both Thompson and Antonio Robinson wide open back on the left.
Campbell finished with a sub-50 completion percentage at 14-of-29 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, making one critical throw up the seam to Marks (six catches, 117 yards, a score) but missing on many of the short screen passes that constitute the bread and butter of Carl Dean's offense.
Running back Jordan Norwood led the Renegades with 17 carries for 74 yards.
Madonna found his own groove on Long Beach's first drive of the second half, with long completions to Brown (nine catches, 61 yards) and Trenell Ridgley (eight catches, 71 yards) to set up Watson for a short score to tie the game at 10.
BC then got its first break when — after Campbell missed Norwood on a fourth-and-1 checkdown — Long Beach kicker Mario De La Torre hit the left upright on a 46-yard field goal. That was nearly identical to the distance he missed from two drives later, after the Miller touchdown was called back.
The Vikings took over in the fourth quarter down 17-10 with 2:34 remaining and started slow, but picked up a fourth-and-1 conversion from Madonna to Brown for four yards in Long Beach territory, and then another with the same connection on the BC 3-yard line for the tying touchdown with eight seconds left.
Chris Thompson returned the kickoff 61 yards as time expired.
BC started its first overtime game since 2016 well, with Campbell finding Marks for 15 yards. However, Campbell took back-to-back sacks on second and third down and Skinner missed a 41-yard field goal.
Watson scampered for the game-winner on the following play.
The Renegades will try to bounce back in another challenging road game at East Los Angeles next Saturday.
