Rejuvenated passing game fuels BC's 52-8 rout of San Bernardino Valley

What a turnaround Saturday night was for Dexter "DJ" Frampton.
Making his second start at quarterback for BC just one week after turning it over thrice in the first half against Mt. SAC, Frampton threw for 270 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Renegades routed the San Bernardino Valley College Wolverines 52-8.
"Being able to get a game situation under his belt (last week), and then being able to advance this week," BC coach R. Todd Littlejohn said, "the continuity and stuff really helped."
Frampton's performance was one of many highlights for BC (4-1), which also intercepted three passes and deflected two early punts. Outside of one second quarter drive, SBVC (1-3) couldn't do much on offense, with its lone bright spot being the hard running of freshman Xavier Ugorji (14 carries, 112 yards).
The opening drive set the tone for the game, as Denalin McCall returned the ball -2 yards to his own 3-yard line, then the Wolverines went three-and-out and Julian Pan managed a punt of just 22 yards. That led to an early field goal for the Renegades' Peter Delis.
BC got even more solid contact on Pan's next punt, with Dylan Tooker's third block of the season, but the Renegades' ensuing drive fizzled out quickly. Rather than attempting a 49-yard field goal with Delis, Littlejohn took a delay of game and then BC punted.
SBVC made a critical mistake on BC's next drive. With the Renegades set to punt, the Wolverines were called for an illegal substitution. Two plays later, Frampton found Isaac Jernagin (99 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns) for a 41-yard juggling catch down the right sideline to the 1, and Antonio Robinson scored on the next play to make it 10-0.
At the start of the second quarter, the Wolverines strung together their most purposeful drive of the game, thanks in large part to a third-and-20 roughing-the-passer penalty against BC. Down 10, SBVC went for it on fourth and goal from the 7, and quarterback David Schmucker found Kavan Johnson on a crisp slant route for the score. Then Ugorji ran it in for a two-point conversion.
That was as close as the Wolverines would get, as BC scored six consecutive touchdowns. On the next play, Frampton found Jernagin on another slant, and the receiver zoomed past the defense for a 51-yard score. The Renegades bolstered their lead to 24-8 just five minutes later when SBVC failed on fourth down and got called for unsportsmanlike conduct in its own territory, setting up a 25-yard touchdown from Frampton to Myran Randle.
After another Wolverines three-and-out, BC started to get Jayden Smith involved. The freshman tight end, a minimal factor in the offense thus far this season, had three catches for 34 yards on a single drive, and finished with seven for 104 and a touchdown to lead the Renegades on the day.
"I love tight ends because they just bring a different dimension to the offense, and oftentimes in an RPO (run-pass option) world, guys forget about tight ends," Littlejohn said. "We feel he can continue to do some good things and obviously tonight it showed."
That drive culminated in a rushing touchdown for Jernagin. On SBVC's first play, Schmucker didn't see Brock Mather over the middle, and the sophomore from Ridgecrest scored on a 28-yard pick-six. In under nine minutes, BC's lead went from 10-8 to 38-8.
SBVC brought in a second and third quarterback in the second half, to no avail. Frampton tossed a 19-yard touchdown to Smith and Robinson added a second score at the end of the third quarter, while the defense pulled off an impressive string of third- and fourth-down stops, including Morgan Dutton's interception of Robert Eggleston at the goal line.
The Renegades have a bye before they face a formidable, undefeated College of the Canyons squad for homecoming on Oct. 16.
"You watch this film, you make the corrections and you move forward," Littlejohn said, "knowing that we got a few extra days to prepare, so we gotta be sharp with that."