Rejuvenated offense lifts BC baseball to 9-3 win over COS

Last weekend, the Bakersfield College baseball team managed just five runs total in three home games against El Camino.
The Renegades matched that mark by the end of the fourth inning Tuesday afternoon and continued apace, scoring at least one run against all five College of the Sequoias pitchers en route to a 9-3 bounce-back victory.
In the second inning BC drew three walks and Jacob Baker was hit by a pitch to help the Renegades take a 2-1 lead and chase COS starter Stephen Dean. They built on that lead for the remainder of the game behind seven solid innings from starter Kyle Langston.
"We got a lot of help on their side of the field," BC coach Tim Painton said. "They walked a lot of guys ... Last weekend, we were always in pitchers' counts, we didn't do a very good job."
Catcher Xabi Iparraguirre was the poster boy for plate discipline, going 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three walks. Jacob Baker led the Renegades with three hits in six at-bats, driving in a pair of runs late. BC (3-4) actually could have had an even stronger offensive output but left 16 runners on base.
For COS (3-4), third baseman Flavio Perez was the only player with multiple hits, posting a 2-for-4 effort with a pair of doubles. He got an RBI when he reached on an error in a brief sixth-inning rally.
The Giants had gotten off to a promising start with a first-pitch double by Perez in the second inning, followed by an RBI triple from Jacob Costa in the No. 7 spot that gave COS a 1-0 lead. However, the Giants didn't get any more extra-base hits for the remainder of the game.
Meanwhile, BC responded immediately, with Jarrett Brannen and Iparraguirre walking to set up an RBI double for left fielder Luke Froehlich. Townson loaded the bases with another walk, setting up the rare RBI hit-by-pitch for Baker.
"The misses they had early were big," Painton said. "They were big misses, so they weren't pitches that were close enough to the strike zone to even attempt at."
The Renegades tripled their lead in the following inning in the following inning against Cristian Garcia on a sharply hit double down the left-field line from Iparraguirre scored Jose Ruiz, then a fielder's choice from Guillermo Monje supplied a second run.
BC kept piling on the runs in the next two innings. After Ruiz was caught in a rundown, Monje salvaged the fourth inning with two outs by scoring Brannen with a single to third base, then Alatorre came through in the fifth with another single to extend the lead to 6-1.
In the meantime, Langston had pitched three straight no-hit innings. But he got into a dodgy situation in the sixth inning, which the opportunistic Giants opened with three straight singles, from Mike McKernan, Benjamin Pedersen and Elijah Cortez. After that start, allowing just two runs was something of a victory, when Perez reached on an error and Chase Gomez grounded into a double play before Lee Trevino grounded out.
BC wasn't done, scoring three more on Rider Hartman, who finished out the game. Stolen bases by Baker and Ruiz helped set up a pair of runs in the seventh, and Ruiz grounded out with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth. The final six-run margin made for the Renegades' best win of the young season.
Next up, they travel to Taft on Thursday.