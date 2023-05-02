 Skip to main content
Reigning All-American Olejnik transfers to Oklahoma State, angles for national title

20220823-bc-olejnik-2 (copy)

Former Bakersfield High and Northern Illinois standout Izzak Olejnik is transferring to the storied Oklahoma State program for his sixth year of eligibility.

 Matthew Hawley / NIU Athletics

Izzak Olejnik still isn’t satisfied.

The 165-pound redshirt senior, one of the most successful college wrestlers Bakersfield has produced in recent years, bounced back from a day-one loss at March’s NCAA Tournament to win three straight day-two consolation matches. In the process, he clinched his first-ever All-American nod as one of the top eight wrestlers in his weight class.

