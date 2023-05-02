Reigning All-American Olejnik transfers to Oklahoma State, angles for national title

Izzak Olejnik still isn’t satisfied.
The 165-pound redshirt senior, one of the most successful college wrestlers Bakersfield has produced in recent years, bounced back from a day-one loss at March’s NCAA Tournament to win three straight day-two consolation matches. In the process, he clinched his first-ever All-American nod as one of the top eight wrestlers in his weight class.
“It was definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Olejnik said. “It’s been something that, ever since I started wrestling, something that I really wanted to accomplish.”
And at the same time, he added, "it makes me want more.”
Olejnik, a Bakersfield High graduate who retains a sixth year of eligibility due to the pandemic, entered the transfer portal after five seasons blazing his own trail at Northern Illinois, making his announcement on March 27. Exactly one month later, he committed to Oklahoma State, where he will attempt to fulfill his ultimate goal of becoming a national champion.
The Cowboys’ social media bios say it all: “34 NCAA Championships. 143 individual National Champions. No one — in any sport — has more.” That makes John Smith’s program the most successful in the highest-value metrics in college wrestling.
“There’s only a few schools in the country that have that tradition,” said Frank Lomas, one of Olejnik’s coaches at BHS, who cited Penn State and Iowa as OSU’s peers. Lomas compared putting on the Oklahoma State singlet to donning a Duke basketball or Alabama football jersey.
Olejnik said that in entering the portal, he had to fight the outside perception that he had “outgrown” NIU and was “going big-time,” “but really it’s just giving myself the opportunity to accomplish my goal,” he said.
“I really enjoyed the (OSU) coaches,” he added. “They seemed genuine about what their goal was for me, what their plan was for me, and they’re all around my weight, my size, so they understand. They’ve all been really successful.”
Olejnik, who went 31-6 and 6-0 in Mid-American Conference play last season, elevating his record for the fourth straight year, will need to avoid hitting the proverbial wall this late in his collegiate career.
“Six years college wrestling anywhere is a long time,” he said. “I started feeling it in my body a little bit last year, taking a couple more days to recover or a little longer to warm up. I can tell I’m getting older.”
He added that OSU’s plans for pre-match preparation and post-match recovery gave him confidence that he would be able to take care of his body, and specifically sustain both his power and flexibility, during his sixth season.
“I think that he’s taking a really good break right now, which is good for him,” said Lomas, who told The Californian last year, discussing Olejnik's future, that he had seen some sixth-year wrestlers regress due to wear and tear. “I think previously, I’ve seen what his old school’s doing right now, and they’re still working out hard. They’re running, they’re training, but Izzak’s taking a long break, and I think that’s what his body needs.”
The Cowboys’ range of potential workout partners also appealed to Olejnik, even as they lost several 165-pounders to graduation and the portal.
“They have an All-American coming back at 174,” he said, “they have a good young 157-pounder and they also have some really good 165(-pounders) — they just got a transfer in.”
Former BHS and Cal State Bakersfield wrestler Andrew Bloemhof wrestled for OSU at 141 last year and still has eligibility, though it’s not certain yet whether he will return for 2023-24.
At the start of this past season, it wasn't even clear if Olejnik wanted to play out a sixth year. His desire to continue wrestling started to grow early in the year, and it was validated by his NCAA Tournament results.
“Being able to do what I did this year, and ending the season on a loss — I would say it’s a successful season because I did come away with an All-American status, but I didn’t reach my goal of a national champion,” he said. “And just being able to have that still as my goal, and still have the motivation to do that … and work as hard as I ever have in college, I still have that drive.”