Regional brackets unveiled for basketball and soccer teams

CIF Regional Championships
Tuesday’s first-round match-ups
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 4:47 pm
Southern California Regionals
Boys basketball
Division II
No. 15 Centennial at No. 2 Rancho Santa Margarita-Tesoro, 5:45 p.m.
No. 14 Stockdale at No. 3 Orange Lutheran, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Bakersfield Christian at No. 4 La Mirada, 7 p.m.
Division V
No. 15 Taft at No. 1 Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Division III
No. 11 Oak Park at No. 6 Tehachapi, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Rialto at No. 5 Liberty, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Los Osos, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Division I
No. 8 Ridgeview at No. 1 San Juan Capistrano-J. Serra Catholic, 2 p.m.
Girls soccer
Division I
No. 8 Liberty at Rancho Santa Margarita-Santa Margarita, 6 p.m.
Division III
No. 6 Centennial at No. 3 Huntington Beach-Marina, 2 p.m.
Northern California Regionals
Boys soccer
Division IV
No. 7 Delano at No. 2 Livingston, 5 p.m.
Division V
No. 7 Denair at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Division IV
No. 5 Mira Monte at No. 4 Exeter, 5 p.m.
