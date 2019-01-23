Former Bakersfield resident Ryan Reed, who won two Daytona 300s in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will compete in the Fifth Annual SRL Winter Showdown on Feb. 1-2 at Kern County Raceway.
Also fielding a late entry is Derek Krause, who has won the last three NASCAR K&N Pro Series West races at KCRP.
Reed, 25, won at Daytona in 2015 and again in 2017 while driving for Roush Fenway Motorsports. Reed lost his longtime sponsor, Lilly Diabetes, at the end of last season and Roush Fenway Racing later announced it would not compete in the Xfinity Series in 2019.
Reed, who was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in December 2011, will drive a car for Richie Wauters at KCRP.
