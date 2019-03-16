The highly-competitive doubles final of the Bakersfield Tennis Open came down to a few key sequences in the match.
The tandem of Martin Redlicki and Evan Zhu proved to be just slightly more proficient at hitting successful shots in clutch situations than their counterparts Ian Dempster and Jacob Dunbar on Saturday night at Bakersfield Racquet Club.
After a red-hot start to the match Redlicki and Zhu held off Dempster and Dunbar to win the $25,000 Futures event 6-1, 2-6, (10-7) in front a large contingent of local tennis fans.
The tournament’s singles final is Sunday at 2 pm. Admission is free.
The first set of the all-American doubles final was much closer than the score indicated as five of the games went to deuce.
Redlicki and Zhu won all five of those games.
“In the doubles format that they play with two sets, with no ad-deuces and then a third set tie-breaker, I’m not going to say it’s going to come down to luck, but a lot of the times it is a (factor a) little bit,” Redlicki said. “You get a call here. You get a lucky shot there. They make one mistake and next thing you know you win the set 6-1.”
The momentum of the match quickly changed with the start of the second set. After Zhu held serve, to make the score 1-1, Dempster and Dunbar started hitting the ball with more accuracy and won the next three games.
Leading 5-3, Dunbar closed out the second set with a powerful service game, forcing a 10-point match tie-breaker.
Redlicki and Zhu, winners the 2018 NCAA Tennis Doubles Championship for UCLA, grabbed the early lead, 5-1, in the match tie-breaker before withstanding a late charge by Dempster and Dunbar.
“Either set could have gone either way,” Redlicki said. “We’re really, really happy that we played well. Played solid in the big points and came out with the win.”
It’s the second doubles Futures win for the duo.
“Any tournament you come out to, it feels good to get a win,” Zhu said. “Only one (doubles) team wins every week. It feels nice to be that team.”
After the match they posed for photos with the championship trophy.
“Winning any tournament at any level is special and always fun,” Redlicki said. “But to do it in Bakersfield where the tennis has such a strong community here with so much support for the tournament makes it feel like we won a tournament that’s a lot bigger than it actually was and we feel that more special for winning.”
The doubles final capped off a big day of action at BRC.
The day started with seconded-seeded Aleksandar Vukic, of Australia, edging Brazil’s Joao Menezez 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first singles semifinal.
Vukic will face 18-year old Sacramento native Jenson Brooksby in Sunday's singles final. Brooksby, a tournament Wild Card entry, defeated fellow American and No. 7 seed Sekou Bangoura, 6-2, 6-4 in the second singles semifinal.
“I knew he was a really good player,” Brooksby said. “I scouted him a little bit. Most importantly I knew I had to stick to my own gameplan, and I executed very well today.”
The USTA Pro Circuit singles final against Vukic is expected to be a good test for Brooksby, one of the United States' most promising, up-and-coming, young male tennis players.
“It’s my first finals in a 25K (Futures Tournament),” Brooksby said. “I’ve been playing disciplined tennis the whole week. I’m happy each day with how I’m playing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.