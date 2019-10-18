You can call Anthony Ramirez a lot of things after Friday night’s dominant performance, but one thing's for certain — you better not call him early Saturday morning.
Ridgeview’s two-way star earned the right to sleep in.
Ramirez rushed for 162 yards on 25 bruising carries, scored four touchdowns and even intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter to help the Wolf Pack to a 36-22 victory over Bakersfield Christian.
It was a showdown between two of the South Yosemite League’s undefeated teams, but it quickly turned into a slugfest.
The two teams exchanged scoring drives throughout until Ramirez scored on a 19-yard run with 7:07 to play, and then picked off a pass in the end zone from Eagles’ quarterback Dominic Gamboni with 5:23 to play to preserve Ridgeview’s 14-point lead.
On the ensuing drive, Ramirez busted off a 37-yard run to push the ball into BCHS territory, enabling the Wolf Pack to essentially run out the final four minutes of clock. Prior to his long run, only two of Ramirez’s carries went for more than nine yards.
The 6-foot-3 senior opened the game’s scoring with a 1-yard plunge and also scored from four and five yards out for Ridgeview (5-3, 3-0 SYL).
Bakersfield Christian (5-3, 2-1), which entered the game with 28 straight league victories, stayed close throughout, but never led.
Gamboni was 15 of 33 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice.
Gamboni threw a 36-yard scoring pass to Ronnie Simril to tie the game at 7-7 with 56 seconds left in the first quarter, and then connected with Chris Gutierrez on a 32-yard scoring play to pull the Eagles withing a touchdown at 29-22. David Stevenson scored an important 2-point conversion following the TD with 9:21 left in the game.
Stevenson broke free for a 31-yard TD run in the third quarter to cut Ridgeview’s lead to 21-14. He finished with 108 yards on 11 carries.
But Ridgeview’s rushing attack was too much for BCHS to overcome. Jaron Amos had 172 yards rushing on 22 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown run that gave the Wolf Pack a 29-14 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.
