Rain delays conclusion of March Meet

As far as rainfall totals, the amount of precipitation that fell from a couple of cells at Famoso Drag Strip on Sunday wasn't much.
But it was enough to keep cars off the quarter-mile track for most of the day and force postponement of the conclusion of the March Meet to Monday.
All classes will compete Monday, other than Top Fuel. The Top Fuel teams (which have three rounds of competition) will pair up in qualifying rounds at the California Hot Rod Reunion in October to decide the March Meet champion.
Funny Cars, Fuel Altereds and all other classes compete on Monday with elimination runs set to begin at 9 a.m.
Racing was also set to begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday but it took until after 11 to get the track dry for competition.
A round of Hot Rod competition was completed before the quarterfinals of Funny Car got underway.
Visalia’s Brad Thompson got the show started in impressive fashion, with a 5.67-second blast to send Derrick Moreira packing. But Thompson left some oil on the track which took about 10 minutes to clean.
Tim Boychuk was up next and his 5.73-second run eliminated rookie Ryan Horan (6.09). Tony Jurado clicked off a 5.77-second run to beat Kris Krabill, whose car left a large amount of oil on the track.
Just as that mess was cleaned up, with Bobby Cottrell and Drew Austin set to do battle, a rainshower soaked the facility at 12:30 p.m.
The track crew went back to work when the rain quit and dried things up again. Cottrell and Austin returned to the starting line and rain fell once again at 2:25 p.m. just before they were set to run. At 4:45 p.m., not able to get the top end of the track sufficiently dry, the day was done.