The Western Racesaver Sprint cars make the first of three appearances this season at Bakersfield Speedway on Saturday night.
The series features winged cars powered by 305-cubic inch engines. Michael Pombo, Grand Champlin, Kyle Rasmussen and Brooklyn Holland are in an early close battle for the championship.
Also in action on the third-mile clay oval will be IMCA Modifieds, Mod Lites and Mini Dwarfs.
The IMCA Modified division has seen five different winners through the first five races, including points leader Robby Sawyer.
Sawyer holds a four-point edge over Logan Drake with Ryan Daves 25 points back in third. Both Drake and Daves are among those looking for their first win.
Ethan Dotson, who is racing in the Midwest this summer, has a win, as does Cody Laney, Brad Pounds and Clint Reichenbach.
Kaden Cochrun will be looking for his second-straight win and third overall in Mod Lites action. He holds a 40-point lead over J.D. Brown, who has one win. Roy Maynard Jr. is third in points and looking for his first win.
Deegan Bledsaw is atop the Senior Mini Dwarf points standings. Three drivers – Khloe Cotton, Wyatt Webb and Bryson Martin — are tied for the points lead in Junior MIni Dwarfs.
Racing starts at 7 p.m.
Famoso heads into summer break
Cars roared down the Auto Club Famoso Raceway until around 2 a.m. Sunday for a Street Tuner event but the track will be quiet for the next eight weekends as it heads into a summer break.
The break is an attempt to avoid much of a scorching summer which can bake participants as well as the track crew, which has nowhere to hide from an unrelenting sun.
The track gets back into action on Aug. 17 with a Red List Series event. From that point on it’s a busy schedule with just two weekends off through the month of Oct., which culminates with the track’s second-largest race – the NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion Oct. 25-27.
Quick shifts
Golden Empire Flat Track will stage Flat Track and TT races Saturday night at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway. Practice gets under way at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30.
A field of 30 is expected on Saturday as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West makes its annual stop at the Sonoma Raceway Road course. Derek Kraus hols a 12-point lead over his teammate Hailie Deegan in the points race.
