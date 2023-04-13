Q&A: New football coach Brown discusses appeal of McFarland

Less than four years after his midseason resignation from North High, Norm Brown is back as a Kern County head football coach.
The longtime junior-college and San Jose-Independence coach went 29-25 in four-plus seasons with the Stars. He led them to a 9-4 campaign in 2017, featuring a share of the league title, a Division IV playoff run that made it to the semifinals for the first time in 34 years and BVarsity All-Area coach of the year honors.
Brown left North midway through the 2019 season, later citing his mother's health as the reason. After a short stint assisting coach Cary Mills at former rival South, he's back at McFarland, where he'll have his work cut out for him; the Cougars haven't had a winning season since 2004.
"Coach Brown transforms teams in his coaching assignments because he builds kids' character," said McFarland Superintendent Aaron Resendez in a press release announcing Brown's hire on March 22. "We are here to build a culture; we are here to build the kids."
The Californian interviewed Brown Wednesday, shortly after his official start at McFarland. The conversation has been excerpted and edited for length and clarity.
On returning to a head-coach role:
“I felt that itch. I felt like, hey, man, I wanted to get back in that head seat. Cary had mentioned that he had (run) into some coaches up at the coaches’ clinic, the Nike clinic, I think in Las Vegas, and said that the McFarland job was open. He told me, and so I threw my hat in there, and the rest is history, man.
"I interviewed, and the team was great. The hiring committee, with Dario Diaz, the principal, and Shari Gonzales, the athletic director, they were just outstanding. Instantly, we just clicked. It was more a collaboration of minds than it was an interview.
"I think the key moment for me was getting a phone call from Aaron Resendez right after the interview. The superintendent for the district calling me after an interview and saying, ‘Hey, this is my cell phone, you call me if you have any issues. We really want you.’ I thought that was really huge. I had never experienced that in any district I’ve been in.”
On his resignation from North in 2019:
“Well, I mean, I think it was time. My mom was gravely ill, and I thought that the whole staff was intact. Some of those coaches are now with me, they actually followed me over to South after the season, but I wanted them to stay intact. And they had a young guy, Richie Bolin, who’s now the head coach. He’s from Oildale and he really wanted the job, and I think that was a good fit. And so it was time, I stepped away. And we were winning. That team, I consider my team, they went on to the quarterfinals, and won eight ball games. I took them halfway, and they took them the rest.”
On retaining former head coach Manny Munoz:
"He’s going to stay on as an administrative assistant, because he loves football, he wants to coach it. I think he’s going to coach basketball too, so we’re going to try to share athletes because McFarland’s basketball team went to the finals … He’s just really positive, outstanding. My whole thing was, ‘Hey man, I’ve got to be the coach. These kids, they can’t just come running to you right away when things start to change.’ And they haven’t."
(Brown added that his staff will also feature as assistants Thomas Cole, Mark Dumlao, Jose Hernandez, Chris Lucas, Elmer Navarro, JV coach Marc Sandall and more.)
On how his North experience can transfer to McFarland:
“Oildale is Oildale, it’s a very small community. It’s cut off by the river, it’s got the oil fields behind it, and they’re (a) very tight community. I think McFarland has that and probably a little bit more. Maybe Delano up there, but it’s very small. We got maybe 1,000 kids. We’re a D-VI school. There’s good and bad in everything, it’s always a double-edged sword. The positives are, we’re a tight-knit community, the community’s really awesome, so I really enjoy it. The team that I’m working with, I’m really excited to work with … We’re going to do the best we can to really change a little bit of the culture.”
On another experience that inspired him to come to McFarland:
“The year that we tied a school record at North High — this was also another thing that stood out in my mind as to me coming to McFarland — we had a great team … We come down here and they had the brand new stadium, just built. It’s like Disneyland. They came and rebuilt it after the movie 'McFarland' came out. Brand new stadium, it was a gorgeous night, the sky was burnt auburn orange, it was just beautiful.
"So our kids the whole week were like, ‘We’re going to destroy them,’ and everything. And so I didn’t like that, I didn’t like the lackadaisical (attitude) of our team, which was vying for a championship, was definitely going to be playoff bound, so I benched all my starters to start the game, and McFarland took it right to us. In fact, they were winning at halftime, they were beating us at halftime. So that stood out.
"And I watched their kids, I watched every single one of McFarland’s kids rooting for each other. It didn’t matter what the score was, it didn’t matter if they were winning or losing, they had the same mentality. And that’s what I told our kids, and that’s what I’m telling the McFarland kids again. Look, man, if you love football and you can somehow love each other with that type of love, you can conquer so much … That’s another part of the reason why I decided on McFarland and these kids, because I think there’s something here that they have built in.”