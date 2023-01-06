Q&A: New CSUB softball coach Sperl discusses vision for program

When Cal State Bakersfield's softball coaching job opened up after last season, Dan Sperl took advantage of his opportunity. A former assistant coach at mid-majors George Washington and Jacksonville who was then working for CSUB as a sports information director, he began helping the team out with recruiting over the summer, eventually progressing into an interim head coach role and earning the permanent job in November.
Sperl now will have to contend with his first-ever season at the helm of a program and the challenges of a Big West Conference slate. The Californian caught up with him for an interview ahead of the start of the spring semester, with the opener just over a month away.
The interview has been edited for clarity.
TBC: What made you decide when this opened up that this was the right time for you to return to the coaching ranks?
DS: Well, with my background, I've always had, obviously, a soft spot for the sport of softball and really enjoyed it, and I know how important it is for the players to have the support that they need from the university, and from a coaching staff point of view. So I wanted to do everything I could to make sure that the program just didn't fall behind. And so it started out, from that perspective, to just do what I could to recruit and coach and be around the team to make sure that they felt that they were supported, and keep the program on track as best I could.
And then, when I started doing that, I just absolutely fell in love with it again. There's nothing like being able to work with young athletes every day, and see them put in so much time and effort academically and athletically and in their personal lives to be the best they can be, and watch them grow and develop from young and vulnerable ages into mature adults. That's why I got into coaching in the first place, that's why I work in college athletics and now the ability to do it on the front lines again, so to speak, was just too much to pass up.
And I really enjoy the group we have. They've been through a lot, but they are positive, enthusiastic, they're committed, they work hard, they dream big, they believe in what we're doing and it's just been an absolute pleasure.
TBC: You mentioned one thing I wanted to hone in on, which was you kind of getting to start working with everyone long before you had the permanent job. When did you start out doing that, and what was it like getting to know the players?
DS: Well, I started going on the road to identify talent and recruits in July. And we went three weeks, the final three weeks of the recruiting season, I was on the road keeping an eye on things, and keeping our name out there and at least letting people know that the university is still behind the softball program and supporting the softball program and wants the softball program to flourish.
And they came back in August and we started working out as a team individually, and then team practices through August into September into October. So really, halfway through the summer, we started, and I was working in that role as an interim head coach and managing all aspects of the program. That's when I fell in love with it, I guess that's kind of maybe when I proved myself to administration here at CSUB and I'm just really thankful they gave me the opportunity to continue to do what we've been doing.
TBC: What was it like having the continuity of (assistant coach) Chris Hipa sticking around and staying on your staff heading into this year?
DS: Well, Chris has been great. She's invested so much of her life, honestly, into CSUB athletics. She played here, she's been a supporter and an alumni here, and then she's been back as a coach here, so she certainly had a really good understanding of how things operated behind the scenes, from a paperwork perspective and an administrative perspective. You know, that's always a little bit different every school you're working with, so that was really valuable.
And then, obviously, great insight into the personalities, and the players that we had on the team, what the group had been through, what our strengths were, what our weaknesses were, what we needed to look for and identify in recruiting. So a lot of knowledge that she was able to provide that otherwise would have taken weeks or months of just being around the players and around the program to understand, we were able to learn immediately and then hit the ground running.
TBC: What does it say about the program, kind of on a similar note, that you were able to retain so much talent, almost all the possible players, despite having a coaching change?
DS: I think it says a lot about the players and how they feel about each other and the group that we have. It's a tremendous group, they get along so well, they love each other, they spend all their time together and I don't think they wanted to leave that. I think they love Bakersfield, I think they love CSUB, they love our athletic department, they really enjoyed the situation that they had found.
One of the things people tell prospects in recruiting all the time is, 'Find a situation where everything else is great and you would enjoy it if softball was removed.' And I think for a second, softball was removed, but they loved everything about the situation they had found and the school they had found, and they wanted to stay. So they were willing to wait through the process together and see what came out the other side, and I think it's been a great fit for everybody.
But it says a lot about them, it says a lot about their commitment to our university and our community, and the fact that they wanted to be here more than they could be anywhere else. And certainly some of them had opportunities, at least, to go somewhere else, but they chose to stick it out here, and I'm really thankful they did, because it's a great group with more talent than I think people realize. And I expect we'll be much more competitive and turn some heads as a result.
TBC: What has the process of building recruiting connections been like for you so far, and how, if at all, have you been able to draw on anything from your previous stints, like working in California when you were at George Washington?
DS: Well, like you said, at George Washington, California was our primary recruiting grounds. We were a private school, a high-price-tag school, so we didn't have in-state tuition where we were. So we were recruiting nationally, and this is where the best talent in the country comes from: the state of California, and specifically Southern California. We had some connections existing, and George Washington was a similar situation to Bakersfield when we got there. This was a program that had won six games the year before, and really struggled, and was a little bit of an afterthought, one of the weaker teams in all of Division I, and we were able to turn it around the first year and make a leap from six wins to 16. Our second year, we won almost 30 and went to the conference championship game and lost on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. I have seen it firsthand done before.
I knew CSUB, obviously, having been here. I knew our challenges, I knew our opportunities, I knew that everything was in place to have success, and I knew that the university was adamant about supporting the sport of softball. So I saw it as a challenge, but also a real opportunity to do something special again, and I think that's the message that we share with recruits as well:
'This is a chance to come to a place that is starting over, but you can compete to play right away, you can compete to play for four years, and when you stand on the field on your senior day, and you see how far we've come, and the role that you've played in it, that's a rewarding feeling that is hard to replicate.'
And I think that has resonated with people. We've had to get out and be really active and aggressive and tell our story, and share our beliefs of what we can accomplish and where we can go. There was some time when we had to fight the perception of what we have been, and really try to convince people that this is a new era and a new opportunity, but once we were able to do that, I think we've gotten a lot of positive attention, we've had a lot of great kids coming through on visits, we have some great kids committed to the program already. It's been a really exciting first step, and I think as these kids take a chance on us, and have success and flourish, and our team improves and gets better, that the next wave will be much more eager and excited to join us.
A side note, I see the George Washington coaches out here all the time. That program is now one of the best in the (Atlantic) 10, if not consistently the best, so it's continued to come so far, and they have the run of the place when they're out here. Everybody talks to them, recruits are always interested, and it was not that way when I was there and we were just getting started. We had to really fight for that real estate in recruiting and now it's really paid off for that program, and I think it will continue to do that here.
But we have big dreams and big goals for our program. We tell our players and tell recruits that this is a place they can come and be great at everything they do, academically, athletically, in their personal lives, with their family, with their friends, and they don't have to sacrifice one or the other, and they can accomplish something special. And that's really resonated. And I think players just want to hear about the vision for the program, the vision for their success, and if you believe in it, you can sell it to them. They get excited, and then everything starts to fall into place and you find those fits with the right prospects.
TBC: How do you feel like the college softball landscape has changed since your last coaching stint in 2015, and what have you had to adjust to in that respect?
DS: The biggest thing has been recruiting, and recruiting has always been a strength of mine and a passion of mine. A lot of coaches — and I can totally understand this — get into coaching to really be involved with their own programs and work with their own players. That's such an amazing part of the process, but they don't necessarily love the travel, the recruiting, the planning for future seasons, and I've always kind of embraced that role myself. So I really get excited about that process, equally to working with our team here on campus, and trying to get as good as we can be year in and year out.
And that recruiting landscape has changed dramatically. When I was coaching last, that was the era of early recruiting, when we were targeting, essentially, at mid-major George Washington and mid-major Jacksonville, were recruiting eighth- and ninth-graders and trying to get them to verbally commit to our programs. That was obviously a little bit of a questionable process, and I think rightly so, the college coaches got together and reevaluated early recruiting and now recruiting is basically put on hold until players are juniors in high school and much more aware of what they want out of the process, which I think is important.
The other aspect of recruiting, obviously, is the transfer portal, which is relatively new and completely different. But I think, when you're at the mid-major level, it's really about understanding the recruiting process and finding a way to make it work for you. So now that it's delayed, that certainly gives us an opportunity to evaluate kids longer and ensure that the fit is good on both sides, whereas early recruiting, you're putting younger players through in some cases, not even (having) gotten to high school and you're already asking them to make a college decision.
The transfer portal, I think, frustrates a lot of people, but I would be a proponent of giving the players the opportunity to take control of their own lives and their own college careers and destiny and make sure they're in a situation that's good for them, so I certainly don't begrudge players from having those opportunities. And I think it does give a school like CSUB an opportunity to add some players around the edges, and maybe make a quick turnaround instead of a turnaround that is a more drawn-out process. So we'll evaluate all our options in recruiting, and find ways to make the recruiting rules work for us, and use them as strengths, and hopefully build the best team we can possibly as quickly as possibly, but recruiting is probably the area that has changed more than anything else.
TBC: How do you feel like the SID experience you've had lately has kind of helped you when it comes to branding the team and pitching it, whether that's to recruits or the community as a whole?
DS: Recruiting is a sales job, more than anything else ... I've realized over the years that that's what recruiting is, you're selling yourself, you're selling your program, you're selling opportunity, you're selling the vision for who that player can become in your program, and that's so important. I believed in what we were selling at George Washington, I believed in it at Jacksonville and I believe in it 100 percent here, that this is an amazing opportunity for the right players to do something special.
Certainly working in marketing and communications and branding, and worrying about perception and connection and authenticity, those are all skills that will serve us well when we're recruiting softball players also. But it is a sales position, so it's very much related to what I was doing in the past, even if that connection is not necessarily apparent just based on the job description.
TBC: In terms of the softball that you played throughout the fall, how do you feel like the players progressed overall throughout that time?
DS: One of the things I noted, talked about a little bit last year from a communications standpoint, was the youth and inexperience of the roster last year. ... Cydney Curran was the one player with real, legitimate Division I experience. She had played basically three, four full seasons of Division I softball. Nobody else had played more than a handful of games at the Division I level, and I think it was really only Sam Martinez who had played a handful of games in addition to what Cydney did over the course of her career. So they were especially young, especially inexperienced. It's a big jump from high school, it's a big jump from club, it's a big jump from junior college.
And so there was a huge learning curve last year that I think would naturally progress as they got older and more experienced this year. So they may feel like they took their lumps a little bit last year, but I think it will certainly pay off for them this year, and it did pay off for us this fall, where they now knew what the expectation was relative to the level of competition, they wanted to get there, they wanted to be much better individually, much better as a team.
So even though it was a weird situation through much of the fall as well, they came in with great attitudes, they worked really hard, they listened, they learned, they were open to what we were trying to do, they bought into the messaging of our ability to do something special for the program, and for CSUB, and for this town, and they were a pleasure to work with.
I owe them a lot of the credit for what I think was a huge step forward in the fall for all of us. They got a lot better. We played some teams in the fall that we did not have success against in previous years, and we played them very tough and had great success. We hit the ball really well. Our slugging numbers were up dramatically in just 21 fall innings versus what they were all of last year. So I'm really pleased with what we did on offense. The pitchers, you know, Reina (Castillo) and Kaycie (Kennedy) were both true freshmen last year, so they had no experience and they were thrown right into the fire last year. Kirsten (Martinez) was a junior college player making the leap to Division I. So they all have a year under their belt as an entire pitching staff. I think they were much more comfortable and made a lot of progress. And then on the defensive side of the ball, that's where it really boils down to a lot of the effort and attitude, and they bought into what we wanted to do on that side of the ball, and were terrific as well. I was really, really pleased with the steps we took in the fall and I think we got notably better.
The hard part has been that those team practices in the fall were a long time ago, and so I hope we'll pick up right where we left off when we start practice next week.
TBC: What are the main things you want to see the team build on in the five weeks ahead before the season starts?
DS: I just want to continue to see them play with the confidence that they had in the fall, the enthusiasm and the intensity they had in the fall. They talk a lot about how much they enjoyed being back together in the fall, and how excited they were about the potential for the team and the chance to prove people wrong. I hope they'll carry that into the spring.
I don't expect that we'll pick up right where we left off, but maybe we can hit the ground running and get there within a week or so, and then continue to improve, and improve, and improve until our games start in February.
Offensively, we just want to be relentless on offense, we want to get on base and when we swing the bat we want to hit the ball hard, and put pressure on the defense by hitting balls hard, and driving the ball, whether that's through the infield or over the outfielders or over the fence. We want to be that kind of on-base, slugging-percentage kind of team on offense, and one after another passing the bat.
Defensively, it's really about hustle, chasing balls, attitude and effort, and really being dynamic on that side of the ball. And then the pitchers, we want to continue that same kind of strategy of just being confident, being aggressive and going right at the other team. You know, I think that's the area we need to clean up in the circle, is the free bases from last year, and we can do that by believing in ourselves and attacking the opponent. And that's going to be our philosophy on all three sides of the ball.
I have no doubt they'll come back with great attitudes, and we'll pick up right where we left off, and in a week, three weeks, we'll be rolling downhill toward the season.
TBC: When the season begins, one of the challenges you'll have to face is being effectively on the road for the entire preseason ... how do you think the team will handle being away from its home field for such a long stretch of time?
DS: (You have) the opportunity to look at it in two different ways. You can look at it as a difficult challenge, and something that is hard to overcome, or you can look at it for what it is and try to find the positive, and I think we're going to look at everything as an opportunity from this point forward. That's an opportunity for us to spend a lot of time together, and to travel together, see some cool places together, challenge ourselves together, and I think if we manage it right, that's something that could pay off for us and bring us closer together and give us more confidence, give us more cohesiveness, better our chemistry on and off the field and really be a bright spot for us.
It's certainly not ideal. Again, with the transition, we took over, we had nothing on the schedule except for our Big West games. We were behind the eight ball and we had to take what we could get. And that meant a lot of teams looking to round out their home schedules or their home tournaments, and that put us on the road quite a bit.
It's certainly much more travel than we want in the future, and we're already looking on our 2024 schedule, which will have ... three of our five nonconference dates at home. That is the goal, and we've already got two of those secured. We want to play many more home games, similar to what baseball does, take advantage of our good weather, take advantage of the fact that teams want to come here, play in front of our community, play in front of our fans and our families. That is ideal.
But this is what our schedule is this year. It's a lot of travel, but I think traveling together as a group can also be some of the most enjoyable times you have as a team, and we'll look to make it an advantage for us any way we can.
TBC: What are your goals for how you want to see the team be more competitive, in terms of the conference?
DS: I have little doubt that we will be much more competitive, as a group, game in and game out, and certainly within the Big West Conference. What that means from a tangible standpoint, I don't know, and I even hesitate to put numbers on it, where I say, 'We want to win "x" amount of games, or "y" amount of series.' We want to focus on ourselves getting better every day, being the best teammates we can be, the best players we can be, the best students we can be. We want to focus on our culture, establishing something special here, something that future players want to be a part of.
So a lot of our goals are more intangible, in terms of being more competitive, as you said. But I think that's something that we'll see within ourselves and see within our program. I think that will lead to more tangible success, but I don't want to hinder things by putting specific goals on things.
I view this season as a launchpad to the future, and I view this team as the foundation for a very successful program in the Big West moving forward. It wouldn't surprise me if we have much more success than anyone would expect, and it wouldn't surprise me if we have to look a little deeper to find the growth.
But I hope that every time we leave the field, the opposing players, the opposing coaches, will say 'That's a different Bakersfield team, and that's a different Bakersfield program, and that is a place that's going in the right direction.' And whatever that means from a win-and-loss perspective we'll take it, but I think this is the year that launches us back onto the scene and back onto the radar of potential recruits and club coaches and high school coaches and fans and alumni to say, 'Something good is growing in Bakersfield, and it started this year,' and when we do have the success we want to have five, 10, 15 years down the road, everyone will point back to this season and this group as the ones who started the process. I think those are our goals for this year, and I believe in our ability to accomplish them.
TBC: The recent news that there is going to be a Big West softball tournament in a couple years ... how does that kind of help you, whether it's engaging the community or engaging recruits?
DS: I love it, and all our players are so excited about it, and it's been a long time coming, and I'm really appreciative to the Big West and all the coaches within the conference who pushed for a tournament.
It's a great opportunity for all of the programs in the league, but certainly for a program like ours, where we're trying to move up the standings and build something special. I talked about our experience at George Washington, where that second year, we got really hot down the stretch and our season was a successful one, but what really put us on everybody's radar was making the postseason tournament and going on a run and coming one game (away from) making an NCAA Tournament.
So I view it as really important to the future success of our program. Our first goal will be to make that tournament, that inaugural tournament in the Big West, and be a participant in that tournament. I think getting to that level will resonate with future players, it'll certainly give our current players a ton of confidence, and then yeah, you're a good weekend away from getting to the national stage and playing in the NCAA Tournament. But it's also a great step to say 'Hey, we're involved in postseason play, we're close, we now have the opportunity every year to win a tournament, to go to the NCAA Tournament.'
That resonates with recruits. They want to play on that stage, they want to play at the highest levels and now the Big West gives them that opportunity. I think it's absolutely fantastic for everybody, but it will be hugely important as we show our progress from where we are now to where we want to be, making those tournaments, competing in those tournaments, potentially winning those tournaments, will only help us in our goals.
TBC: Anything else you would want to add that I did not ask about?
DS: We do have big ambitions. We are fully funded now thanks to (softball booster) Shelly Carlin's donation for scholarships ... People talk about everything that goes into recruiting and what attracts players, but making college affordable is and always will be No. 1 in terms of players choosing where they want to go to college, and now that we can do that thanks to Shelly Carlin, it is an incredible opportunity for us as a program. The school's commitment to add the new locker rooms, which are beautiful, and other facilities ... it's not just our program, but the university's serious about softball.
We know it's going to be a process, and we know it's going to be a challenge, but our goal is to be as good as anybody in the Big West, and compete with Fullerton, compete with Long Beach, compete for Top 25 bids, compete for NCAA Tournament trips and also be doing all the things right as far as being student-athletes. But we're not here to improve a little bit. Our goals are to be as good as it gets on the West Coast.
And then secondly, I do want to stress the fact that we have (Stockdale's) Kayelin Lebo coming in, we have other Bakersfield prospects that we're actively targeting and recruiting and interested in. We want to be a source of pride for this local community, we want to recruit and target the top kids that come out of Bakersfield in the sport of softball and we want to be the pinnacle and the point of pride for softball in this community. It hasn't felt like it's always been that case, that there's been a great relationship with the softball program and the softball community, and we hope to change that dramatically. I think we'll end up with multiple local players on our roster in the future and we're really excited about that.