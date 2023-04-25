Q&A: New coach Hernandez leads Del Oro football into first varsity season

Leading Del Oro into its first season of varsity football this fall will be a man who has accumulated practically every conceivable junior-varsity experience over the last two decades.
Pete Hernandez Jr., a former JV wrestling coach for West and Foothill, JV baseball coach for Foothill and JV football coach for the Trojans, Bakersfield High and Garces, currently serves as Del Oro's first-ever baseball coach — still at the JV level.
Hernandez, who also has worked as a varsity assistant, will step into the role of head varsity football coach next fall, as the Suns add junior students in their second year of existence and field teams in the South Yosemite Horizon League.
The Californian spoke to Hernandez last week about what awaits him next season. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
TBC: What did you learn from being around the successful programs at BHS and Garces that you got to be a part of?
PH: Oh man, there's a wide array of success that those schools have had, and just being there was an absolute honor, being enshrouded in the excellence that these programs carry. I'd say the main thing that I learned was how to build a program ... how to get kids to buy in and how to get kids to be a part of the a single goal that the school's trying to accomplish, both inside and outside of the classroom as well.
TBC: How did you end up coming to Del Oro originally as the baseball coach?
PH: Currently, I'm actually still the baseball coach ... I kind of had a little bit of a history with one of the administrators, they knew me from coaching football and baseball from the past. They knew that they needed some coaches as well and thought that I'd be a great fit, so when they reached out we went ahead and talked and I applied and had an interview and everything went great. And I loved the overall mission of the school here. I think the administrators are amazing, and that's just something that I wanted to be a part of.
TBC: How did you end up expanding to this football opportunity as well?
PH: ... Once I accepted the baseball job, they thought that at some point, maybe, it would be great if I could maybe kind of lend a helping hand to football and whatnot. At the time I wasn't able to just because I wanted to give everything that I had to a first-ever baseball program. But now that I've got that ball rolling and we've got a lot going on for us there, the football opportunity kind of came up, and I jumped on it as soon as I heard, and everything kind of worked out from there.
TBC: How do you feel about the base that Rich Cornford created in the program's first year? (Cornford, the longtime local coach who previously led the Suns, told The Californian in a text message that he "stepped down for personal reasons" because he felt he could not devote sufficient effort to growing the program.)
PH: I think he created a great base. I think he did a great thing with the kids, and my full intentions are to take what he's done and expand on it, and to make it a bigger, broader spectrum, because it will be a varsity year. But I think he's done a fine job.
TBC: How do you plan to steer the team through the transition to varsity, and what kind of challenges do you expect to encounter?
PH: What we're doing now is building the "Everybody buy in" right now ... Our motto and our mantra is going to be "Iron sharpens iron," which is an old reference to an old biblical quote, which is when, basically, man makes man better. They're going to become teammates, almost a brotherhood, and they're going to make each other better on and off that field.
... In terms of the challenges that we'll be facing, there's really a wide array, but to be honest with you, the most obvious would be the fact that we'll be competing against older, bigger, stronger young men from other teams. In football, one year makes a huge difference in terms of speed, agility and strength ... That's going to be something we're going to have to overcome.
TBC: What do you need to do to create a distinct identity for this brand-new team that is just beginning its history?
PH: I'm trying to get the community involved. I want absolute community buy-in. I want everyone from around this neighborhood to know and understand that Del Oro is the place to be on a Friday night. I want everyone to come, I want to fill up those stands, I want the young men to have pride in their school, to have pride in their football field, their team, more importantly have pride in what it is they do in and outside of that classroom. They need to know that they're student-athletes, and they need to represent themselves, the school, their families, their communities, to the best of their abilities.
TBC: When you were at Foothill, there was a hazing incident about 13 years ago. (In 2010, according to The Californian's previous reporting, Hernandez was dismissed as the frosh-soph football coach for "lack of supervision" as Foothill suspended six of his players for hazing.) I was wondering what you learned from that experience and how you grew going forward from that.
PH: To be honest with you, I would probably say the most important thing there would have to be communication. Communication is absolute key. At that particular moment in time, there was not enough staff that was able to, I guess, watch over the kids. Being spread thin, I'm only allowed to be in one place at a time. Traditionally, it's done, but it's done in certain degrees at certain times. These kids at some points were purposely hazing other kids and keeping it under wraps. It's really hard to do, in terms of watching the kids, when you're down to just maybe like a skeleton-crew type (of) deal. So you can't be everywhere at once and you rely heavily on communication, which there was none.
.. I'm glad you (asked), to be honest with you. It was kind of a sore subject, in terms of things that I felt that should have been done that weren't done, but that's neither here nor there, I guess at this point ... Going forward, I will absolutely have open lines of communication with every staff member, everybody that's a part of the school, everybody that's a part of the program, everybody that has jobs to do in terms of security and whatnot. Yes, so I'll have my know-how and my know-abouts in every part of that.
TBC: What has it been like trying to settle into this role while still also doing the baseball team?
PH: Oh man. It's been a lot. I would say it's excitingly overwhelming. I love the fact that I'm busy, I love the fact that I'm working with these kids in both baseball and football. I have a great passion and love for both the kids and the sports that I'm coaching. To be honest with you, it's kind of surreal in the sense that all this is happening. It's the culmination of what I would consider to be a lifelong dream in terms of coaching.