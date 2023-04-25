 Skip to main content
Q&A: New coach Hernandez leads Del Oro football into first varsity season

Leading Del Oro into its first season of varsity football this fall will be a man who has accumulated practically every conceivable junior-varsity experience over the last two decades.

Pete Hernandez Jr., a former JV wrestling coach for West and Foothill, JV baseball coach for Foothill and JV football coach for the Trojans, Bakersfield High and Garces, currently serves as Del Oro's first-ever baseball coach — still at the JV level.

