 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Q&A: Mackey hopes to bring new mindset to Stockdale football

20230131-bc-stockdalefb (copy)

Daron Mackey, who was announced as the new head football coach at Stockdale High School, shakes hands with a line of Mustang football players after a press conference held at the Stockdale High auditorium on Jan. 30.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Daron Mackey burst onto the scene as a defensive stalwart on the 2005 section champion West Vikings, starred at Bakersfield College and earned himself a scholarship at Boise State. Since then he's worked his way through the coaching ranks, leading his son's youth football teams and enjoying defensive-coordinator stints at South and, most recently, Del Oro under his onetime West coach Rich Cornford.

On Jan. 30, Stockdale named him its new head coach.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections