Q&A: Foothill coach Gregg brings some continuity, some change

Mike Gregg was named Foothill's new head football coach in December.

A familiar face will return to helm the Foothill football team next season, as Mike Gregg takes over as head coach.

Gregg previously coached the Trojans from 2009-2012 and posted a record of 16-28, per MaxPreps, as part of a lengthy coaching career that has also included stints at Shafter and Centennial. Most recently, he led the defense for previous Foothill coach Brandon Deckard, who went 18-30 during his own tenure. The Trojans went on a historic run to win the Southeast Yosemite League in 2021 but regressed substantially the following year.

