Q&A: Condors head coach Colin Chaulk on Saturday's home opener, season

Colin Chaulk has been named permanent head coach of the Bakersfield Condors. He joined the Condors as an assistant prior to the 2021-22 season.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Condors

After taking over for Jay Woodcroft (who was elevated to head coach of the Edmonton Oilers), Colin Chaulk shed the “interim” title and was named head coach of the Bakersfield Condors on June 27. He is the third head coach in the team’s American Hockey League history and ninth in the team's 25-year history.

Chaulk, 45, previously was head coach in the ECHL for four seasons with Brampton, Ontario and was an assistant with Bellville (AHL), Kalamazoo (ECHL) and Fort Wayne (WCHL).

