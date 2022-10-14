Q&A: Condors head coach Colin Chaulk on Saturday's home opener, season

After taking over for Jay Woodcroft (who was elevated to head coach of the Edmonton Oilers), Colin Chaulk shed the “interim” title and was named head coach of the Bakersfield Condors on June 27. He is the third head coach in the team’s American Hockey League history and ninth in the team's 25-year history.
Chaulk, 45, previously was head coach in the ECHL for four seasons with Brampton, Ontario and was an assistant with Bellville (AHL), Kalamazoo (ECHL) and Fort Wayne (WCHL).
Prior to coaching, Chaulk played professionally for 15 seasons, the majority of those years spent with the Fort Wayne Komets where he won five league titles and is third all-time in scoring the 70-plus years of the organization.
He took time to answer a variety of questions ahead of the team’s home opener on Saturday.
Let’s start before last season even got under way. How and why did you end up in Bakersfield as an assistant?
“I got a phone call from Jay Woodcroft asking what I’d been up to. I told him where I was at and he asked if I’d be interested in a position. That was followed by a scheduled two-hour Zoom call — nothing really about hockey, just life. That started the process. I’d known Jay’s track record, I knew what staff was here and how much success Bakersfield had had and was intrigued to go through the process to see if I could earn the job.”
Last year had to be one of the most stressful of your career. There were COVID issues, the mid-season coaching change which saw Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson heading to the Oilers, you taking over the reigns, the death of your sister. How were you and the team able to deal with the adversity and get to the playoffs?
“Not only myself. There were so many players that went through personal adversity. What we did was attack it. We talked about it. We tried to just be empathetic, be good humans about it and make people feel comfortable in their space and their environment. The 'but' is also not allowing you to work hard, compete and bring a professional business-like attitude and style. And lastly we made sure we kept it light and had fun.”
Once again adversity strikes with the arrest and subsequent firing of the Condors head athletic trainer Chad Drown, on felony allegations relating to contacting and meeting a minor for sex during a decoy operation. How do you try not to let that affect the team?
“First of all, it’s not something you want to deal with. There’s no right answer. It’s unfortunate. We talked about it with our team, made sure that if anybody had any questions we’d be there in a supportive role. However, we can't control what people do in their personal life. We can control how we respond to it so we’re trying to make sure we are being a professional organization and making sure we’re setting an example by being good role models.”
You were able to shed the “interim” coach title this summer when you signed a deal with the Oilers. What led you to bring Keith McCambridge and Josh Green in as your assistants.
“There were two areas I wanted the assistants to have. I wanted some NHL experience and I wanted some AHL head coaching experience. (General manager Keith Gretzky) and I talked about that. That was something we were looking for but they weren’t non-negotiables but that was my thought process when I was going through the interview process. With Josh being fresh out of the game with his extensive NHL playing experience (341 games), I thought he could lean on our players in a positive way. Being an Oiler, feeling that love for the organization.
"Then Keith being an experienced guy (11 playing seasons, 13 coaching seasons), probably been there, done that, nothing’s going to phase him. Seen a lot, mature, been an assistant, been a head. Worn many hats, been in different organizations. I wanted to draw on those experiences. And lastly, it was a fit. They have to fit with me and Sly (Rodrigue, goaltending coach entering his 10th season) and we felt like those guys were the best fit that could come in and work with our group and be in the inner circle.”
It’s a strange year for the Edmonton Oilers who are hard against the salary cap and start the season only able to have 21 instead of 23 active players on their roster. Do you expect a lot of call ups this season and potentially a constantly changing roster?
“You don’t know what to expect, to be honest. We come in every day and we coach the players we have. The saying is ‘til we see the whites of their eyes (they are not present), whether they are in Edmonton or Fort Wayne (the new ECHL affiliation for the Oilers). Ultimately we’re going to take direction from the big club and if they’re here we’re going to coach them and do everything we can to make them better people first and better players second. A business-like professional attitude and environment and at the same time keeping it light and having fun.”
Defensively, the Condors return a lot of players from last season. Do you expect that to be a strength?
“We do. They’re big, have good sticks, know how to play and more mature. We have a veteran presence in net understanding his role. We also have guys pushing. We have that internal push in the net, that internal push on the backend. In the end that's going to breed success inside your organization. That level of competition we’re trying to bring on a daily basis. To circle back on your question, we believe it's going to be the strength of our team.”
Up front there are quite a few changes. What can you tell us about your forward group?
“We lost some guys, good important pieces. But also that allows some other people to have opportunity, right? Obviously you have (Xavier) Bourgault come in as a first-round draft choice, you have (Raphael) Lavoie who had a real slow start (last season) and we believe he is going to be more mature and understand his own expectations. And you've got guys that are injured right now (Justin) Bailey and some proven players. We have veteran guys like Greg) McKegg that are coming in and fill some of those roles that were missed. Again, you have that internal push — James Hamblin, (Luke) Esposito, Noah Philip … some guys that have been here that are looking to grow their game. But also guys that are trying to make their stance too, (Ty) Tullio, Dino (Kambeitz) and some guys on two-ways (AHL-ECHL) like Drake (Rymsha that are trying to fight to get in and stay in. It’s an interesting battle and we’re not sure how it’s all going to pan out.”
For the past three seasons, Condors fans have seen a lot of Stuart Skinner in net. He is now with the Oilers. What now?
“Well, Keith Gretzky and the management did their research and found a great person first of all and great teammate and pretty good goaltender in Calvin Pickard. He’s our guy. But then there’s an internal push with (Oliver) Rodrigue and (Ryan) Fanti and there’s Colton Point (currently in the ECHL) who’s proven he can play as well. We feel like there’s some depth back there. Bakersfield has done it’s job by winning and developing and Stuart Skinner is one of those people who put the work in with the coaches to get where he wants to be.”
There is skill and there is will. What type of play do you expect from your team this season?
“Well, that’s very well said, first of all. You have to have those skills, whether it’s reads, a good shot or stick handling play. But you have to have those hard skills — body position, blocked shots, being first on the puck, making good food choices, resting properly, paying attention in video sessions, being a good teammate. All those things are the will, the hard skills that really push you over the top. Everybody is a good hockey player in the American Hockey League. Everybody can skate, everybody has those types of skills that are the soft skills — stock handling, shooting — they all can do that. It’s the will and the hard skills I mentioned that we believe is what’s going to put you over the top. That’s something we’re training now in camp and over the year. There are times it will be tested. The first one will be on Saturday.”