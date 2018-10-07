Former Bakersfield College defensive lineman Mike Waufle spent 20 years coaching defensive line in the National Football League before retiring following the 2017 season. The Hornell, New York native worked seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders (1998-2003, 2010-11), won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants (2004-09) and finished out his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2012-16) and Buffalo Bills (2017).
Waufle coached the likes of Michael Strahan, Richard Seymour and Chris Long. His defensive line sacked Tom Brady five times in Super Bowl XLII, ruining the New England Patriots’ perfect season.
After joining the United States Marines Corps out of high school, Waufle gave his football career a second shot by going to Bakersfield College to play in 1975 and 1976. At BC, Waufle played defensive line for the first time — he almost quit after the first two games because of it — and won the 1976 Junior Rose Bowl. It paved the way for two more years of college football at Utah State and the start of Wauffle’s coaching career.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: How did you end up going into the Marines instead of playing football?
A: “Coach (Gerry) Collis used to say, ‘You came to Bakersfield College as an all-world linebacker.’ I had a lot of accolades in high school as a middle linebacker … I was highly recruited — all the way from the Notre Dames to the Boston Colleges — by a lot of places. We had a big controversy over my SAT (Scholastic Assessment) Test. The first time I took it, I just checked boxes and the second time I took it, I doubled my score. So they thought that I cheated. How can you cheat on an SAT test? I was in a little cubicle. There was a big controversy. I got ticked off, joined the Marines. Did not care. Seventeen years old, made my dad sign and that’s what happened.
So I went into the Marine Corps and then (planned to) go back to New York state to be a state trooper. I was a military policeman and I decided to play football one more time when the Bakersfield thing came around. I was glad I did. … I just felt very fortunate. Coach Collis talked me into playing defensive line. He thought that I was talented enough to play major college football but he didn’t think I was fast enough to play linebacker. I never was in a three-point stance ever in my whole career — ever. I was a running back I was a quarterback. I was a DB (defensive back). I was a linebacker. I did not favor it (defensive line) when I first did it, but it was the best thing that ever happened to me. I fell in love with it. I ended up coaching it the majority of my career.”
Q: What was the craziest thing you saw as an MP?
A: “I was a desk sergeant and this wife came in at 4 o'clock in the morning and told me how her husband was involved in this drug ring and couldn’t get out of it. And a week later, I was in a trailer with her and her husband. They were both murdered and it was a big deal. It really blew up a lot. … It exposed a lot of people. It just kept going. That was something else. It was an unbelievable experience that part of it.
The bank robbery, I felt pretty safe with the bank robbery. Sergeant Lanford was with me. I come to pick him up in front of the headquarters building and he comes running out, he’s got an 870 Remington Pump (shotgun), he’s got pistols hanging out everywhere in his belt. He’s got more ammo. He opens up the door throws all this stuff into the trunk and we went hunting for the bank robbers and we found them. I mean it was face-to-face, guns and the whole thing. We got the money back and we won.”
Q: Why were you always a defensive line coach?
A: “Because I couldn’t pull myself out of the room. I’ll never forget, we were coaching the Pro Bowl in Hawaii and (Oakland Raiders head coach) Jon (Gruden) says, ‘Hey, Mike, when do you want to be a coordinator? Head coach? You have that kind of potential.’ And I said, ‘Here’s the thing, Jon. I’m gonna surprise you a little bit. If I’m gonna do that Playstation coordinator stuff, I want to be on offense. I want the ball in my hands.’ ... I always enjoyed the personal relationships with the players. I never wanted to coach anyways. I just loved to coach the D-Line and I never pulled myself out of the room.”
Q: Is there a player you had the strongest relationship with?
A: “I have a lot of them. ... We had a room in St. Louis that you can’t replace. (Philadelphia Eagles defensive end) Chris Long even texted me, ‘Hey, I miss that room.’ I said, ‘We all miss that room.’ I always created a different environment. It’s called Romper Room. You could say anything you wanted to say, you could have a lot of fun, you just had to play ball on Sundays. We had so much fun. I think probably more than anything else my defensive lines enjoyed the environment. I was like a hard ass Marine DI (drill instructor) when I first started coaching. And after a while, I didn’t even like myself. I think when I finally became a productive coach was when I started coaching players the way I wanted to be coached. I started looking at the big picture. I taught a lot of Marine Corps leadership principles, taught them how to be fathers, husbands, challenged them as far as their relationships and stuff.”
Q: What was the most rewarding moment of your football coaching career?
A: “… I failed a number of times of getting guys off drugs. But I had one player we won and he got off drugs and had a very successful life afterward. That was rewarding. … It didn’t work all the time. There’s a number of those type of stories. Defensive linemen are not the most functional people in society. They all got junk in their neck. So when you walk into an NFL defensive line room you never know what you’re gonna get. … They’re in that room for a reason. They’re all a bunch of tough guys. They’re all a bunch of wackos. They’re all nasty and all this other stuff. Being able to control that room was a challenge. I knew how to do it.”
