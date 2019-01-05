Looking back, looking forward for CSUB

Last week: The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team got off to a good start in WAC play, beating two teams — Seattle and Utah Valley — that are expected to compete in the upper half of the conference this year. CSUB topped Seattle in convincing fashion, 83-71, to open conference play. The Roadrunners then downed Utah Valley, 73-71, at the buzzer on Saturday. Both games came on the Roadrunners' home floor.

This week: CSUB will continue to be tested. Road games against Texas-Rio Grande Valley and New Mexico State await on Thursday and Saturday. UTRGV won its WAC opener yesterday with an 81-74 victory over California Baptist. New Mexico State, the preseason favorite to take home the conference, was upset by Cal Baptist last week and should be ready to go.

Last week: The CSUB women opened their WAC schedule with a 70-60 road win over 0-15 Seattle. Regardless, the loss snapped a seven-game slide for the Roadrunners. On Saturday, CSUB dropped a 78-70 contest at Utah Valley to even their conference record in the early going.

This week: They’ll be excited to get back on their homecourt. The Roadrunners will look to get back on track with games against Texas-Rio Grande Valley (Thursday, 7 p.m.) and New Mexico State (Saturday, 1 p.m.) at the Icardo Center. Both of those teams enter the week with 1-0 WAC records. It might be a golden opportunity for the Roadrunners to make a move in the conference standings.