ARVIN — Talk about a crazy finish.
Judy Pulido nailed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds to play and the No. 2 Bears rallied to beat No. 3 Frontier in the Central Section Division 3 girls semifinal on Wednesday night.
Pulido had helped keep her team in the game in the final quarter by making 5 of 6 free throws.
Frontier had a chance for the win on the ensuing possession, but Arvin’s Leslie Medina forced a turnover and she fed Mariah Stone for an easy layup as time expired to send the Bears to the D3 final, which will be played Friday at 2 p.m. against top-seeded Porterville in Fresno’s Selland Arena.
Ivette Salcedo led Arvin with 22 points, including six in the fourth quarter.
The Titans had trailed for the first 20 minutes of the game, but used a 13-3 run midway through the third quarter to briefly take control.
Frontier’s Amerikus Lucas had eight points in the quarter, including five straight that gave the Titans a 43-37 lead with 2:50 left in the period. She finished with a team-high 16.
But Arvin responded with a run of its own, scoring the next eight points amd regained the lead on a layup by Yaneli Macias off a nice pass from Medina.
The Bears went up by three points late in the fourth quarter, but Jenna Billington, who had four 3-pointers, made a long-range jumper to tie the game at 62-62 with 2:05 to play.
Elise Enriquez, who had a quiet night offensively, made 3 of 4 free throws, including 1 of 2 with 49.1 seconds left to give the Titans a 65-62, setting the stage for the Bears wild finale. Enriquez finished with 13.
Emily Flores made 1 of 2 free throws to trim the lead to one with 47.2 second left, and Pulido did the rest on her team’s next possession.
Pulido finished with 13 points, with Flores and Stone adding seven points apiece.
