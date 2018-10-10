The 2018-19 preseason men's and women's basketball All-Western Athletic Conference teams were released Wednesday as part of the WAC's media day in Denver.
CSUB's men's team had guard Damiyne Durham recognized as a preseason All-WAC first team member by the media and as a second teamer by the coaches. Durham led CSUB last season with 12.3 points per game on 11.8 shots. He averaged 15.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in the final 11 games after coming back from a two-game suspension.
Alexxus Gilbert, Jazmine Johnson and Vanessa Austin were all named preseason All-WAC players for the Roadrunners' women's team. Gilbert was named a first team member by the coaches and second team by the media. Johnson made it on the coaches’ second team and the media’s first team. Austin was on the second team in both polls.
Gilbert, CSUB’s senior point guard, was the team’s top 3-point shooter a year ago, making 35 percent of her shots for 41 on the year. Johnson, a senior guard, is the team’s top returning scorer and top defender. She averaged 9.6 points last season and totaled 51. Austin was a key player down the stretch for the Roadrunners in 2017-18 despite being a freshman. The center finished the year 5.9 starts and 3.3 rebounds on average in her 32 games (23 starts).
The men were picked to finish fifth in the conference while the women were predicted to place second.
Below are the complete lists of All-WAC players.
2018-19 Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches All-WAC Teams
First Team
Oscar Frayer, Grand Canyon
AJ Harris, NM State
Matej Kavas, Seattle U
Alessandro Lever, Grand Canyon
Connor Toolson, Utah Valley
Second Team
Xavier Bishop, Kansas City
Eli Chuha, NM State
Damiyne Durham, CSU Bakersfield
Jake Toolson, Utah Valley
Terry Winn III, UT Rio Grande Valley
Preseason Player of the Year: Alessandro Lever, Grand Canyon
2018-19 Preseason Men's Basketball Media All-WAC Teams
First Team
Damiyne Durham, CSU Bakersfield
AJ Harris, NM State
Matej Kavas, Seattle U
Alessandro Lever, Grand Canyon
Connor Toolson, Utah Valley
Second Team
Xavier Bishop, Kansas City
Eli Chuha, NM State
Oscar Frayer, Grand Canyon
Jake Toolson, Utah Valley
Terry Winn III, UT Rio Grande Valley
Preseason Player of the Year: Alessandro Lever, Grand Canyon
2018-19 Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches All-WAC Teams
First Team
Alexxus Gilbert, CSU Bakersfield
Kristen Moore, Kansas City
Gia Pack, NM State
Brooke Salas, NM State
Kamira Sanders, Seattle U
Second Team
Vanessa Austin, CSU Bakersfield
AJ Cephas, Grand Canyon
Quynne Huggins, UT Rio Grande Valley
Jazmine Johnson, CSU Bakersfield
Laura Piera, Grand Canyon
Preseason Player of the Year: Brooke Salas, NM State
2018-19 Preseason Women's Basketball Media All-WAC Teams
First Team
Jazmine Johnson, CSU Bakersfield
Kristen Moore, Kansas City
Gia Pack, NM State
Brooke Salas, NM State
Kamira Sanders, Seattle U U
Second Team
Vanessa Austin, CSU Bakersfield
Alexxus Gilbert, CSU Bakersfield
Quynne Huggins, UT Rio Grande Valley
Ines Mata Boix, Chicago State
Lexy Ram, California Baptist
Preseason Player of the Year: Brooke Salas, NM State
