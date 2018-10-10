MBB-5.jpg

Damiyne Durham goes up for a layin during Thursday's WAC Tournament game against Utah Valley.

 Photo courtesy of the Western Athletic Conference

The 2018-19 preseason men's and women's basketball All-Western Athletic Conference teams were released Wednesday as part of the WAC's media day in Denver.

CSUB's men's team had guard Damiyne Durham recognized as a preseason All-WAC first team member by the media and as a second teamer by the coaches. Durham led CSUB last season with 12.3 points per game on 11.8 shots. He averaged 15.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in the final 11 games after coming back from a two-game suspension.

Alexxus Gilbert, Jazmine Johnson and Vanessa Austin were all named preseason All-WAC players for the Roadrunners' women's team. Gilbert was named a first team member by the coaches and second team by the media. Johnson made it on the coaches’ second team and the media’s first team. Austin was on the second team in both polls.

Gilbert, CSUB’s senior point guard, was the team’s top 3-point shooter a year ago, making 35 percent of her shots for 41 on the year. Johnson, a senior guard, is the team’s top returning scorer and top defender. She averaged 9.6 points last season and totaled 51. Austin was a key player down the stretch for the Roadrunners in 2017-18 despite being a freshman. The center finished the year 5.9 starts and 3.3 rebounds on average in her 32 games (23 starts).

The men were picked to finish fifth in the conference while the women were predicted to place second.

Below are the complete lists of All-WAC players.

2018-19 Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches All-WAC Teams

First Team

Oscar Frayer, Grand Canyon

AJ Harris, NM State

Matej Kavas, Seattle U

Alessandro Lever, Grand Canyon

Connor Toolson, Utah Valley

Second Team

Xavier Bishop, Kansas City

Eli Chuha, NM State

Damiyne Durham, CSU Bakersfield

Jake Toolson, Utah Valley

Terry Winn III, UT Rio Grande Valley

Preseason Player of the Year: Alessandro Lever, Grand Canyon

2018-19 Preseason Men's Basketball Media All-WAC Teams

First Team

Damiyne Durham, CSU Bakersfield

AJ Harris, NM State

Matej Kavas, Seattle U

Alessandro Lever, Grand Canyon

Connor Toolson, Utah Valley

Second Team

Xavier Bishop, Kansas City

Eli Chuha, NM State

Oscar Frayer, Grand Canyon

Jake Toolson, Utah Valley

Terry Winn III, UT Rio Grande Valley

Preseason Player of the Year: Alessandro Lever, Grand Canyon

2018-19 Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches All-WAC Teams

First Team

Alexxus Gilbert, CSU Bakersfield

Kristen Moore, Kansas City

Gia Pack, NM State

Brooke Salas, NM State

Kamira Sanders, Seattle U

Second Team

Vanessa Austin, CSU Bakersfield

AJ Cephas, Grand Canyon

Quynne Huggins, UT Rio Grande Valley

Jazmine Johnson, CSU Bakersfield

Laura Piera, Grand Canyon

Preseason Player of the Year: Brooke Salas, NM State

2018-19 Preseason Women's Basketball Media All-WAC Teams

First Team

Jazmine Johnson, CSU Bakersfield

Kristen Moore, Kansas City

Gia Pack, NM State

Brooke Salas, NM State

Kamira Sanders, Seattle U U

Second Team

Vanessa Austin, CSU Bakersfield

Alexxus Gilbert, CSU Bakersfield

Quynne Huggins, UT Rio Grande Valley

Ines Mata Boix, Chicago State

Lexy Ram, California Baptist

Preseason Player of the Year: Brooke Salas, NM State

