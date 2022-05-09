PREP ROUNDUP: Seven qualify for CIF State swimming championships

Seven area swimmers have qualified for this weekend’s CIF State Championships at Clovis West.
That list includes four individual qualifiers and Liberty’s 200 freestyle relay team.
Bakersfield Christian sophomore Talan Hickman is slated to compete in the boys 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, while sophomore teammate Alex Ostrom will compete in the girls 200 freestyle in Friday’s preliminary round.
Hickman finished second in the 100 fly (51.67) and third in the 100 back (53.54) at Saturday’s Central Section Division I championships. Ostrom was third in the 200 free (1:53.47), and will serve as an alternate in the 500 free (5:05.11) after finishing third in D-I.
Liberty freshman Samara Moseley and her older brother Julian are also expected to be in action after finishing third in their respective events on Saturday. Samara was third in the 50 free (24.18), with Julian placing third in the 200 intermediate medley (1:56.81).
Samara will also compete in the girls 200 free relay along with teammates Isabel Horaska, Rylie Moxham and Laura Leedy. The group is listed as an alternate for the girls 200 medley relay.
Boys tennis
Bakersfield Christian and Independence, South Yosemite League rivals during the regular season, will look to continue their unlikely run through the Central Section playoffs today in Tulare.
The No. 6 Eagles, who defeated No. 3 Atascadero and No. 2 Hanford-Sierra Pacific on the road, will look to continue the trend when they play at top-seeded Tulare Union in Tuesday’s Division III title match.
The No. 6 Falcons, who defeated No. 3 Kingsburg and No. 2 Selma, will now meet top-seeded Tulare-Mission Oak in the Division IV championship match. Both are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Baseball
As area teams close out the regular season, there’s plenty on the line heading into Saturday’s playoff seedings announcement.
Stockdale has already clinched at least a share of its fourth Southwest Yosemite League title in the five years, but its first since 2018 — the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season and forced an abbreviated season last year.
The Mustangs (21-4, 12-1) have a two-game lead over second-place Liberty (18-8-1, 10-3) and can win the title outright with a victory at home against Garces on Tuesday or Thursday at the Rams.
Highland and East are still battling for the Southeast Yosemite League title. The Scots (16-8-1, 11-) have a one-game lead over the Blades (16-8, 11-2) with teams slated to close the season with two games head-to-head this week, at East on Wednesday and at Highland on Friday.
The Scots are looking for their sixth straight league title, while the Blades are seeking their first in more than 20 years.
Bakersfield Christian took two of three games against Ridgeview and holds a one-game lead over the Wolf Pack with two games to play.
The Eagles (21-5, 12-1) can clinch at least a share of their first title since 2018 when they were still a member of the SSL with a home victory over Golden Valley on Wednesday, and then can clinch the outright title with a victory at the Bulldogs on Friday.
Ridgeview (23-3, 11-2) needs to hope for a BCHS loss, and then post two wins against third-place Independence this week.
Arvin and Taft are deadlocked atop the South Sequoia League standings. The Bears (19-7, 9-1) and Wildcats (19-7-1, 9-1) play each other at Taft on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Wildcats are looking for their first league title since 2016, while Arvin hasn’t won a championship since 1995.
Softball
A three-team race virtually the entire season, Centennial has a one-game lead over second-place Liberty and is two games ahead of Stockdale heading into this final week.
The Golden Hawks (20-6-1, 11-2) are looking for their first league title since 2016, and can clinch at least a share of the crown with a victory at home against Frontier on Tuesday, or a loss by the Patriots (20-6, 10-3) at Bakersfield High.
Defending SoCal regional champion Highland has already wrapped up its fifth straight Southeast Yosemite League title. The Scots (20-5, 12-0) haven’t lost a league game since suffering a 4-1 decision at South on April 23, 2019.
Independence takes a 27-game league winning streak into this week’s game at Ridgeview on Wednesday. The Falcons have won four straight league titles.
Wasco (23-3, 10-0) has clinched its first SSL softball title since sharing the championship with Taft in 2017. The Tigers close out league play with home games against the Wildcats on Monday and Shafter on Tuesday.