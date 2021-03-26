Prep football scoreboard

Scores from Friday's night's games in the Kern High School District
Bakersfield 37, Centennial 30 (OT)
Shafter 52, Arvin 3
Golden Valley 6, Foothill 0
East 24, West 21
Liberty 45, Ridgeview 6
Mira Monte 41, Kern Valley 32
Independence 20, South 7
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 105,912
Deaths: 1,167
Recovered Residents: 37,889
Number of Negative Tests: 350,072
Number of Pending Tests*: 520
Updated: 3/26/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
