You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football scoreboard

Scores from Friday's night's games in the Kern High School District

Bakersfield 37, Centennial 30 (OT)

Shafter 52, Arvin 3

Golden Valley 6, Foothill 0

Highland 28, North 20

East 24, West 21

Liberty 45, Ridgeview 6

Mira Monte 41, Kern Valley 32

Independence 20, South 7

Stockdale at Frontier, PPD until April 30

Coronavirus Cases