Prep basketball teams gearing up for final push to the playoffs

With cancellations and postponements hitting virtually every school’s athletic program at one point or another, the area’s top high school basketball programs are gearing up for a fantastic finish.
That means many teams will be playing as many as three league games in the next three weeks in an effort to finish off a complete schedule, helping the new computer rankings system crank out 76 postseason positions in six divisions.
With the playoff brackets scheduled to be unveiled Feb. 12, there’s plenty of opportunity for teams to improve their position.
Here’s a look at Kern County’s top-10 boys and girls basketball teams, based on the latest computer rankings from Thursday. Any games played in the last four days have not been included, so there may already be a shake-up:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bakersfield (16-2, 3-0 SWYL)
Area ranking: No. 1
Central section ranking: No. 2 in Open division
Momentum: Defeated Frontier 65-17 on Friday for its third straight victory since suffering its only loss on the court in the final of the Arvin Holiday Showcase on Dec. 30. The Drillers were given a forfeit loss in their season opener due to a scheduling mishap.
Next game: vs. Liberty, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Top players: Faith Curry, 6-0 sophomore (11.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.8 spg), Kyla Wandick, 5-5 senior (10.8 ppg, 5.5 apg, 3.1 spg), Alexis Killebrew, 5-9 senior (10.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.0 spg), Madison Johnson, 5-6 senior (8.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.6 spg), Sara Shein, 5-9 sophomore (8.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 spg), Radisson Banks, 5-5 junior (7.9 ppg, 6.9 apg, 3.2 rpg, 3.2 spg), Erica Hayden, 5-7 senior (8.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.6 spg).
What coach Rashaan Shehee is saying: “At this stage of the season, I am pleased with the success our team has had thus far. Our goals remain the same — win league, win Valley, win State.”
Liberty (15-3, 2-1 SWYL)
Area ranking: No. 2
Central section ranking: No. 2 in Division 1
Momentum: Lost to Stockdale 47-45 on Friday, snapping a seven-game win streak.
Next game: at Bakersfield, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Top players: Hannah Anderson, 5-10 junior (13.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 spg, 1.0 bpg), Emma Fredrick, 5-11 junior (10.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.7 spg), Anahy Pimental, 5-9, junior (9.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.9 spg), Kaylee Batton, 6-0 sophomore (9.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 1.0 spg), Savannah Salazar, 5-5 senior (3.8 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.7 spg), Dilan Cook, 5-8 senior (5.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
What coach Damarius Akins is saying: “The season is going great … We are now off to one of the best starts in school history. The girls have really bought into what we’re trying to do here at Liberty and make this into a successful, competitive program every year. Our goal as the season progresses is to improve daily and learn from every game, with the hopes of playing our best basketball when the postseason gets here.”
Note: Anderson is out until at least February with a fractured wrist, suffered in early December.
Golden Valley (14-2, 0-1 SYL)
Area ranking: No. 3
Central section ranking: No. 6 in Division 1
Momentum: Lost to Tehachapi 40-38 in the SYL opener, just the teams second loss in 16 games this season.
Next game: vs. Bakersfield Christian, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday
Top players: Aalaysia Blakely, senior (14.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.7 spg), Sydni Morris, senior (9.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.8 spg, 1.1 bpg), Shionna Nash, sophomore (8.3 ppg, 6. Rpg, 1.4 spg, 1.0 bpg), Isabel Acevez, junior (4.7 ppg, 3.0 apg, 4.5 spg).
What coach Curt Wilson is saying: “The first half of the season went better than we envisioned prior to the season beginning. Our goal for the remainder of the season is to improve while enjoying the journey. We hope to make the playoffs and have the opportunity to play a game or two on our home court.”
Stockdale (14-5, 2-0 SWYL)
Area ranking: No. 4
Central section ranking: No. 4 in Division 2
Momentum: Defeated No. 2 Liberty 47-45 on Friday for its third straight victory.
Next game: at Garces, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Top players: Ebele Mbagwu, 5-6 junior (14.8 ppg, season high of 26), Khari Grimes, 6-1 senior (12.7 ppg, with a high of 24), Shaelyn Turner, 5-6 senior (10.9 ppg, scored 19 twice), Tearah Kahwili, 5-9 junior (5.7 ppg, with a high of 18).
What coach Ric Garofalo is saying: “We have high expectations this year. The ladies are working hard and buying into our team philosophies. We look forward to the challenges of the Southwest Yosemite League. We narrowly beat rival Liberty and have one other team to beat ahead of us in the standings to achieve our team goals this year.”
Shafter (9-6, 1-0 SSL)
Area ranking: No. 5
Central section ranking: No. 9 in Division 2
Momentum: Defeated Taft 46-26 in its SSL opener on Tuesday.
Next game: at Chavez, 6:30 p.m. Monday
Top players: Ariana Vega, 5-8 junior (11.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 1.8 spg), Eliyah Sanchez, 5-9 freshman (9.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.9 spg).
What coach Shawn Pennel is saying: "The season started out pretty smooth. We had an extremely tough schedule the first half of the season, playing nothing but highly-ranked teams in three of our tournaments. We expect to compete for a league championship and hope for a high seed in playoffs."
McFarland (9-6, 3-0 SSL)
Area ranking: No. 6
Central section ranking: No. 10 in Division 2
Momentum: Defeated Chavez 53-14 on Friday for its sixth straight victory.
Next game: vs. Arvin, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday
Top players: Sarah Lopez, junior (14 ppg, 6 rpg, 5 apg), Olivia Samaniego, 5-10 junior (14 ppg, 10 rpg), Annika Fernandez, 6-0 junior (10 ppg, 8 rpg), Lindzee Garza, 5-11 junior (8 ppg, 9 rpg).
What coach Johnny Samaniego is saying: “We didn’t start our season with our full squad because of injuries, then COVID hit us hard, and finally we are a full squad. (It) feels good running at full force. Moving forward, we want to finish the season healthy and see where we land with the new playoff format.”
West (9-6, 1-1 SYL)
Area ranking: No. 7
Central section ranking: No. 12 in Division 2
Momentum: Defeated Independence 50-46 on Thursday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Next game: at Tehachapi, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Top players: Caleigh Adams, sophomore (14.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.9 bpg, 1.7 spg), Zaila Marquez, junior (13.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.3 spg, 2.5 spg), Mikayla Villalobos, sophomore (8.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.8 spg).
What coach Noemi Frink is saying: "Unfortunately, we had some injuries going into the Arvin tournament followed by a COVID shutdown for two weeks, so we are just getting back into our groove. We started off the season strong and lost some close games down the stretch, including a two-point loss to Ridgeview last week. We’re looking to bounce back and hopefully be able to make a run for the league title."
Boron (11-0, 5-0 HDL)
Area ranking: No. 8
Central section ranking: No. 14 in Division 2
Momentum: Defeated Desert 52-17 to remain unbeaten on the season.
Next game: at Kern Valley, 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Ridgeview (6-7, 1-1 SYL)
Area ranking: No. 9
Central section ranking: No. 4 in Division 3
Momentum: Lost to Bakersfield Christian 53-42 on Thursday to snap a two-game win streak.
Next game: at Independence, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Top players: Journie Hayden, 5-5 junior (15 ppg), Destiny Jimenez, 5-8 senior, (12 ppg), Alexus Macias, 5-3 senior (10 ppg), Janae Hutson, 5-6 senior (6 ppg). Others: Symone Smith, freshman; Aubrey Aiden, freshman; Jo Gill.
What coach Travis Bevins is saying: “With everything that's been going on, we haven’t had a lot of time to practice. With limited time, kids out with COVID, out of the lineup, in the lineup, it’s been hard to gameplan for your next opponent, especially when you don’t know who's going to be available. We just try to play with a pace, not too high and too low, defensively and offensively. We are a small team, with not a lot players. We’re just not very deep, and don’t have a lot of players, but the players that do get in the game, they play hard.”
Arvin (8-9, 1-0 SSL)
Area ranking: No. 10
Central section ranking: No. 9 in Division 3
Momentum: Defeated Kennedy 58-19 in SSL opener on Jan. 7.
Next game: vs. Taft, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Top players: Leslie Medina, senior (9 ppg, assist leader), Kaylee Mendez, junior (7 ppg, 8 ppg), Roxy Fernandez, sophomore (11 ppg, steals leader).
What coach Mario Pena is saying: “(We) have played a tough schedule so far, already playing tough section teams like Arroyo Grande, Orcutt, Mission Prep and (NorCal) power San Leandro. The team returns five girls from their Valley runner-up team in 2020. The team hopes to compete in the always-competitive SSL, our last year in the league. After that, (we’re) hoping to participate in the Valley playoffs.”
Note: Rankings based on Maxpreps Jan. 20 computer rankings.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bakersfield Christian (10-7, 2-0 SYL)
Area ranking: No. 1
Central section ranking: No. 3 in Division 1
Momentum: Lost to Santa Clarita Christian 61-53 on Saturday
Next game: vs. Golden Valley, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Top players: Jackson Tucker, 6-4 senior (21.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.0 spg); Erick Chaney, 5-11 senior (16.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.0 spg).
What coach Garrett Brown is saying: “We have played an extremely tough schedule that hopefully will prepare us for another deep playoff run. We just got Bentley Waller and Charlie Stump healthy for the first time this year, so we finally have our full team. Now we have to find a way to get them to all gel together this last month of the regular season heading into playoffs.”
Stockdale (14-5, 0-2 SWYL)
Area ranking: No. 2
Central section ranking: No. 6 in Division 1
Momentum: Lost two straight
Next game: At Garces at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Top players: Jhace Boston, Adeola Adekoba and Joaquin Rios. The three combined for 61 of their team’s 65 points in a three-point loss to Liberty on Friday.
What coach Dave Purdy is saying: “Normally at this point in the season you have a good idea of who you are and how good you can be. We have no clue. (Returning all-area player) Joaquin Rios (played) his first game (on Friday and it will take him two or three weeks to get his legs back and for his teammates to get used to playing with him again. I’m very proud of the way the rest of the team has played so far.”
Centennial (11-7, 1-0 SWYL)
Area ranking: No. 3
Central section ranking: No. 7 in Division 1
Momentum: Defeated Garces 85-35 in SWYL opener to snap a two-game skid.
Next game: at Frontier at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Top players: Blake Dibble, 6-2 senior (17 ppg, 3 spg, 2 apg, 2 rpg); Rippen Gill, 6-5 sophomore (13 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg); Ryan Patton, 6-2 senior (10 ppg, 6 rpg).
What coach Stephon Carter is saying: “Our team is in a great spot right now. We feel we can get a lot better by season’s end, and hopefully get a top seed in playoffs. Our goal right now is to get better everyday and take care of what we can control.”
Independence (8-9, 1-1 SYL)
Area ranking: No. 4
Central section ranking: No. 4 in Division 2
Momentum: Defeated West 74-57 on Thursday to snap a four-game skid.
Next game: at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Top players: Cameron Brown, 6-5 senior (17.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.7 spg), Kyriaun Davis, 6-7 senior (9.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.1 bpg), Tyron Tyler, 6-5 junior (9.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Mike Pineda, 5-9 senior (8.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.2 spg). Others to watch: Gabe Gutierrez, 5-7 freshman; Ethan Eckles, 5-8 freshman; Amarius Rowel, 5-7 freshman.
What coach Richard Ross is saying: “Due to the possibility of the season being interrupted due to the pandemic, we scheduled heavy in November and December. Our schedule included wins against Hoover, Porterville, Roosevelt, Sanger, Mission Prep and Frontier. This is the first year Independence entered the Nike Invitational, Mission Prep tournament and Damian Classic, some of the toughest high school tournaments in the state, competing against Seattle Prep, Santa Clarita Christian, Pacifica Christian, St. Joseph, Bullard, Edison and Clovis West. Our 8-9 record reflects our inability to stay healthy. Our starting lineup has played together in (only) eight of 17 contests. We are optimistic about getting healthy, working at gaining some chemistry and playing deep into the playoffs.”
Liberty (12-4, 2-0 SWYL)
Area ranking: No. 5
Central section ranking: No. 6 in Division 2
Momentum: Defeated Stockdale 68-65 on Friday to extend Patriots’ winning streak to five games.
Next game: vs. Bakersfield at 6:30 Wednesday.
Top players: Deshawn Usochu, 6-1 sophomore (14.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.9 spg), Erik Gallardo, 6-5 senior (8.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Caleb Hamilton, 6-0 senior (7.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 spg), Cooper Bloxom, 5-11 junior (6.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Xander Chisolm, 6-2 junior (4.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.5 spg).
What coach Clayton Madden is saying: “Resiliency is what we stress in our program. We want our players to understand that when adversity is faced on and off the court, their mental strength and mental toughness will help them overcome hardship. We’ve had some setbacks this season, but the boys figured it out and fought through it. Our football team had an unbelievable year, which extended their season … so we didn’t have (our full team) for the first 8-10 games. We’re making progress daily in terms of our cohesiveness.”
Golden Valley (12-4, 1-0 SYL)
Area ranking: No. 6
Central section computer ranking: No. 9 in Division 2
Momentum: Defeated Tehachapi 57-50 on Thursday in the SYL opener to extend its win streak to three games.
Next game: At Bakersfield Christian, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Top players: Markell Brooks, 6-6 senior (19.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.8 bpg), Kemonte Jackson, 6-3 senior (14.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.0 spg), Jermaine Dabbs, 6-1 senior (13.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.9 apg), J’Len Slaughter, 5-9 senior (12.4 ppg, 3.8 spg, 3.4 rpg).
What coach Jayson Heard is saying: “We’ve had a solid start to the season, but there’s still plenty of basketball to play in a very tough league. I’m proud of the continued growth. We expect to compete in league and build in a positive direction heading into the playoffs.”
Frontier (9-6, 1-0 SWYL)
Area ranking: No. 7
Central section computer ranking: No. 13 in Division 2
Momentum: Defeated Bakersfield High on Friday, 62-36 to snap a four-game skid.
Next game: vs. Garces, 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Top players: Zyklar Henderson (19 ppg), Ty Silva (15 ppg), Cooper Sherill (11 ppg).
What coach DJ Faella is saying: “The season has been tough to say the least. With COVID being the unexpected factor in our everyday lives. In basketball it has made it even more complicated. We just returned Tuesday and had our first game since Dec. 30 due to COVID. We are still chasing our opportunity for the schools first league championship and an opportunity to play for a section championship. We are finally getting into our rhythm and starting to play better basketball, but the goal is to go into the playoffs playing our best basketball. If we are doing that, that’s all I can ask for and we will see how the dominoes fall.”
West (11-4, 0-1 SYL)
Area ranking: No. 8
Central section ranking: No. 15 in Division 2
Momentum: Lost to Independence 74-57 in the SYL opener on Thursday to snap a two-game win streak.
Next game: vs. Tehachapi, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Top players: Stephon Brooks, 6-1 senior (17 ppg, 2.6 spg, 2.2 apg), Zy Reese, 6-5 sophomore (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.3 spg), Gustavo Chavez, 5-10 junior (10.2 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.2 spg).
What coach Elbert Watkins is saying: “Coming off a three-week layoff because of COVID has been super challenging for our team, (but a) race isn’t geared for the swift or strong, but to those who endure to the end. I always tell my guys it’s the teams that play well at the end who are successful. All the games leading to the playoffs are development, learning opportunities and team building blocks.”
Rosamond (11-0, 4-0 HDL)
Area ranking: No. 9
Central section ranking: No. 2 in Division 3
Momentum: Defeated California City 102-55 on Friday to remain undefeated in 11 games this season
Next game: vs. Desert, 7:30 p.m. Monday
Top players: Moses Wright, 6-4 freshman (16.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.9 3pg); Alex Gonzalez, 5-10 senior (16.7 ppg, 2.6 spg); Aaron Blake, 6-1 junior (14.4 ppg, 3.1 apg, 2.6 spg); Sebastian Borrego, 5-10 senior (11.2, 7.6 apg, 1.7 bpg).
South (11-7, 2-0 SEYL)
Area ranking: No. 10
Central section ranking: No. 6 in Division 3
Momentum: Defeated East 78-45 on Jan. 6 for second straight victory.
Next game: at North, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Top players: Prince Ellis, 5-9 junior; Damareyah Wafford, 6-2 senior; Leo Higuera, 6-1 junior; Shane Carr, 6-3 junior.
What coach Eddie Ramey is saying: “(We) have made tremendous strides despite the effects of the pandemic. Our motto is to get better one game at a time. The goal is to win our first league title under the Spartan banner.”
Note: Rankings based on Maxpreps Jan. 20 computer rankings.