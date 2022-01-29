Prep basketball roundup: Chaney's nine 3-pointers, 35 points power BCHS to upset win over state-ranked La Canada-St. Francis, 74-61

Senior guard Erick Chaney made nine 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as Bakersfield Christian upset La Canada-St. Francis, ranked 15th in the state by the MaxPreps computer rankings, 74-61 on Saturday at Calabasas High as part of the LA Court Report Showcase.
Chaney had three 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters, and then added three more in the second half to help his team hold off the Golden Knights (20-5), in what BCHS coach Garrett Brown called perhaps the best victory in school history.
Senior Jackson Tucker had 12 points and eight rebounds, while teammates Bentley Waller and Zach Hiebert added nine and eight points, respectively. Bakersfield Christian, which had 16 3-pointers in a comeback victory over Golden Valley on Tuesday, had 15 on Saturday.
The Eagles (12-9) had lost two straight, including their first league loss in more than three years, a 65-63 overtime defeat at Independence on Thursday. Bakersfield Christian had won 17 straight league games, with its last league loss coming in a 73-72 double-overtime loss to West on Jan. 23, 2019.
BCHS followed that off with a 62-57 loss at Saugus on Friday, with Saturday’s game the Eagles’ fifth in eight days.
Meanwhile, North High hosted several league matchups in an effort to help teams make-up games that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
In boys action:
Centennial 58, Liberty 48
Blake Dibble scored 18 points, including 11 in the second quarter when the Golden Hawks (14-7, 4-0) began to extend their lead, powering his team to an important Southwest Yosemite League victory over the Patriots (14-5, 4-1).
Sophomore Rippen Gill had 13 of his 15 points in the second half, finishing 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and junior point guard Elijah West added 10.
Sophomore Deshawn Usochu led Liberty with a team-high 18, while teammate Caleb Hamilton added 11.
North 56, East 44
Senior guard Jacob Salazar made five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points to lead the Stars (11-7, 4-0) past the Blades in Southeast Yosemite League play.
Noah Wright added 14 for North, which outscored East 15-5 in the fourth quarter to extend its lead. Aaron Ramos, who scored 42 in a victory over Mira Monte on Thursday, had a game-high 21 points for the Blades (11-11, 4-2) on Saturday.
Highland 47, Foothill 46
Senior Hayden had a team-high 10 points, including six in the decisive fourth quarter when the Scots rallied from a 35-28 deficit at the end of the third quarter. Sophomore Armando Castruita added eight for Highland (11-6, 2-3).
Senior Kaelan Deloney had a game-high 21 points for the Trojans (2-16, 1-4), while senior Erik Polanco added 13.
West 72, Golden Valley 42
Laquish Devgan had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Ricky Smart added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-6, 3-2).
Golden Valley 65, Ridgeview 49
Markell Brooks had 29 points and 18 rebounds, and J’Len Slaughter contributed 20 points and had six steals to lead the Bulldogs (14-5, 3-1) past the Wolf Pack (9-9, 1-2) in South Yosemite League play.
In girls action:
Bakersfield 68, Stockdale 48
Sara Shein scored 16 of her team-high 18 points in the second half to lead the Drillers (19-2, 6-0) to a Southwest Yosemite League victory over the Mustangs (16-6, 4-1).
Senior Alexis Killebrew scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, freshman Riley Martin had 10 points and senior Kyla Wandick added nine for BHS.
Senior center Khari Grimes led the Mustangs with a game-high 21 points, with 17 coming in the second half, and junior Ebele Mbagwu and senior Shaelyn Turner scored 11 each.
Tehachapi 48, Independence 44
Riley Walden had 18 points to lead the Warriors (11-6, 4-1) to a South Yosemite League victory over the Falcons (6-16, 0-5).
Laura Lamonte made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, and Michelle Orellana added 12 for Tehachapi. Senior point guard Jasmin Martinez had a game-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers, for Independence.