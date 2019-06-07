It’s a two-hour tow from Santa Maria, but winning sure makes the trip back from The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway a lot more fun.
Scotty Preast made it 2-for-2 at the third-mile clay oval with a dominating victory on Friday night in a 20-lap Hobby Stock feature.
The trip back home will wait one more day as Preast will compete at Bakersfield Speedway on Saturday night.
“Not a bad way at all,” he said of his start to the weekend. “I work in L.A. all week and my brother worked on the car all week to get it ready. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be racing.”
Preast powered into the lead from the outside of the first row on the first lap and his closest pursuer, Karl Noland, had his night come to an end on the 16th lap with what appeared to be a blown engine as a huge puff of blue smoke enveloped his car.
Preast then pulled away on the restart to win a four-lap dash to the checkered flag by 2.3 seconds over polesitter Justin Gonzales. Nicholas Johnson, who won the heat race, was third.
David Wolford edged away from the field after a late caution to win the 20-lap Mini Stock feature.
Wolford took the lead on the first lap and held more than a two-second lead when a caution bunched the field with three laps to go. That proved to be no problem for Wolford, who won the sprint to the finish by four car lengths over Masey. Andy Boydstun was third.
“To be honest, I wasn’t planning on racing tonight,” Wolford said. “I’m running for a championship at Bakersfield Speedway. My girlfriend said “what did you build the car for you’re not going to race’ so I came on out.”
Wolford will be in action at Bakersfield Speedway on Saturday.
Gary Dutton powered into the lad on the fourth lap and led the rest of the way to win the 20-lap B-Mod feature.
Three cautions slowed the pace during the first six laps but the race ran cauton free after that with Dutton finishing three car lengths ahead of Michael Johnson. Gavyn Manning was third, a half-car behind Johnson.
“I just tried to keep it on the bottom, it was the fast way around,” Dutton said.
Dutton, Cale Kanke and Johnson won heat races.
The B Mods are also running at Bakersfield Speedway tonight.
The A Mod and QRC Open Midget feature races were not completed at print deadline.
Cody B urk, Brad Pounds and Dylan Tornton won A Mod heat races. Tate Sanders, Tyler Blankenship and Riley Clem won QRC heats.
