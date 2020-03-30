In a baseball coaching career that is creeping toward three decades, Tony Mills has seen his share of hitters come and go.
But during that time, the 16-year Liberty High coach, who played collegiately at Wichita State, hasn’t seen too many like Jacob Tobias.
“He’s naturally gifted,” said Mills of his junior third baseman, who verbally committed to attend Arizona State on Friday. “Some guys can learn how to hit, and those guys are few and far. There’s not too many people that can learn how to hit. He’s a born hitter. And he just continues to get better and better and better. Even against better pitching. He just seems to rise to the occasion.
That’s evident by Tobias’ success at the plate the past three seasons.
“He’s one of those types of guys, you might get him out once, you might get him out twice, but that third time, when the game’s on the line, you’re probably not going to get him out," Mills said.
In just nine games this year — cut short when the season was suspended over concerns over the coronavirus — Tobias was hitting .423 with three doubles and three RBIs.
The hot start follows an impressive sophomore campaign when Tobias hit .454 with eight home runs, 13 doubles and 47 RBIs. He was named first-team BVarsity All-Area and second-team all-state by maxpreps.com.
“He’s one of those guys that’s going to hit at no matter what level he plays at,” Mills said. “He’s just one of those guys that has it. He’s just going to continue to evolve with each level that goes up. I think he’s an excellent high school baseball hitter, and as our schedule got tougher this year, he rose to the occasion and I think he’s even better as a hitter than he was last year.
“I think when he makes the jump to Division I, there will be a little bit of a maturation process, but it’s not going to overwhelm him. I think he’ll continue to be one of the guys at Arizona State. He’s going to be a professional player. I truly believe it. He just has that knack, to hit. And he’s continuing to get better and better defensively.”
The decision sign with a Division I program was a natural progression for the Patriots’ star.
“It’s been a long process with weighing other schools, and coming down to it, I found that ASU was going to be the best fit for me,” said Tobias, who also received offers from Oklahoma State, Missouri, Arkansas and CSUB. “It took a while, but in the end, it wound up that ASU was the best fit for me.”
Ironically, the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder found clarity about his college choice while enduring the disappointment of having his season cut short.
“This past week with not having school or anything, and just being able to be with my thoughts and talking to other people and my family, having that free time to be able to make that decision,” Tobias said. “And so that was a big factor in it. And so, I think I decided a few days before I announced it.
“Even though everything just seemed like it was going wrong with the season being (suspended), I just felt like this was such a great moment, and even when I called the coaches to talk to them about it, they were telling me that even with everything bad going on, there can still be some good stuff happening. It’s just crazy because you never know what’s going to happen, but I always feel like there’s going to be that silver lining.”
Making difficult decisions is nothing knew for Tobias.
In a family filled with Garces graduates — including his parents, Josh and Justine, and siblings Allison, Matt, Sam and Nick, and dozens of cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents (the Rams football stadium is named after his great grandfather, Sam Tobias) — Jacob chose to attend Liberty.
“I was talking to my parents about it when I was going into (eighth grade),” Jacob said. “They wanted to make it clear that it was my decision. Whatever that I wanted to do, then that was what they were going to support. Personally for me, I just kind of wanted to get out of that shadow of being a Tobias at Garces. Going into my freshman year, I think there was still six or seven Tobias there. I wanted to pave my own path and be my own person.”
That path started on the junior varsity level, but his success earned him a bump to the varsity squad midway through the season. Through it all, he's never stopped hitting.
He finished his freshman season hitting .367 with five doubles and 12 RBIs as the team’s designated hitter, and then took things to another level last season as the starting right fielder. This season, Tobias made the shift to third base.
But it was an October trip to Florida to play in a tournament with the Rawlings national scout team that Tobias’ stick began to rise. He was named the tournament’s top hitter and almost immediately began receiving interest from several college programs.
In January, he visited the Arizona State campus for a prospect camp, and Sun Devils' head coach Tracy Smith offered him a scholarship on the spot.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid,” Tobias said. “Ever since I was little I’ve wanted to play baseball. That’s all that I wanted to do. With three older brothers, I can remember barely even walking, being able to play wiffle ball in the backyard with all my brothers and their older friends. Stuff like that helped me a lot. I felt like I could compete with them then, and so even just growing up with older brothers, and keep competing and competing, it just gave me that mentality where I didn’t want it to stop.
“And once I got to the point where I could understand that I actually had a future in baseball, has made me even more driven to keep achieving my dream. So I just knew I wasn’t going to stop until I got my dream. So I have no words to explain the feeling of when I got offered. It’s just a dream come true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.