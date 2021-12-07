Postseason college football schedule shines spotlight on Kern County's finest

If you're feeling alarmed by the creeping conclusion of football season — Bakersfield College's year is long over, and the high school state championships are this weekend — you can take solace in the fact that local players are participating in postseason games around the country.
Many of the best local talents to come out of Kern County in recent years are taking part in NCAA Division I bowl games. And while most players at the other levels of play — Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college — have been eliminated, a select few remain for the final rounds.
NCAA Division I
One of the earliest bowl games most years, the New Mexico Bowl will be played Dec. 18 between Fresno State and UTEP. The Miners have Tehachapi and BC alum Luke Soto as a reserve tight end. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, always recruit heavily from the valley and their current roster is no different, featuring a Garces Memorial quarterback in Joseph Campbell, Lost Hills native and Wasco graduate Osmar Velez, and former BC defensive back LJ Early. Early, a native of Tulare, has been a key contributor in Fresno State's secondary this season, posting 32 tackles and one interception Oct. 16 at Wyoming.
Speaking of Wyoming, the Cowboys will take on Kent State Dec. 21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Garces two-sport standout JJ Uphold is on the roster as a defensive lineman, while Bakersfield Christian alum Keonte Glinton has seen some action and picked off a pass against Colorado State on Nov. 6.
Also on Dec. 21, San Diego State takes on UTSA in the Frisco Bowl. The Aztecs ended their regular season with a disappointing defeat in the Mountain West championship but will look to rebound in Frisco. Former Liberty linebacker Brady Anderson fielded a kickoff in the championship and had one tackle the remainder of the season.
Army will make one of its frequent appearances in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22, and that means more action for long snapper Ryan Aguilar, the Liberty graduate who has played every game for the Black Knights this year. Army still has its rivalry game with Navy on Saturday prior to its bowl matchup.
Stockdale is represented at the Division I level by Jeremiah Gradowitz, a backup wide receiver for Nevada, which plays in the Quick Lane Bowl Dec. 27.
Carl Jones Jr., a jack-of-all-trades during his tenure at Bakersfield High, has played in every UCLA game since his arrival with the Bruins. This year, during his junior season, he recorded 23 tackles at linebacker and forced a fumble against Fresno State. He'll hope to close it on a positive note against NC State in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28.
The first football game of the new year will be the Outback Bowl, which pits Penn State against Arkansas on Jan. 1. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., a Bakersfield native who attended high school in Pennsylvania, forced a pair of turnovers this year for the Nittany Lions and had 49 tackles. Porter Jr. is the son of Pittsburgh Steelers luminary Joey Porter, a Foothill alum.
The lone Kern County representative playing in a New Year's Six bowl game will be Liberty alum Ramon Henderson of Notre Dame, whose Fighting Irish missed the College Football Playoff and have a new head coach in Marcus Freeman. They now play Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Henderson saw his most successful action against Virginia this year, when he had four tackles, a pass defensed and an interception.
Others
One player from Kern County remains in the Division II playoffs. Adrian Moreno of Colorado School of Mines is a redshirt sophomore from BHS who had a breakout game against South Dakota Mines this year with nine tackles and a fumble recovery. The Orediggers are making their first-ever appearance in a Division II semifinal, and will travel to Valdosta State Saturday with a championship berth on the line.
A pair of senior BC alums earned a championship of sorts when Southwestern Assemblies of God defeated Sterling College 31-14 in the Victory Bowl on Nov. 20. SAGU competes in the NAIA but is also part of the National Christian College Athletic Association, and the Victory Bowl features the NCCAA's top football programs that did not make the NCAA or NAIA playoffs. Adarian Rowel had a catch and Damaris Herron made a tackle in the winning effort.
The California Community College Athletic Association is having its own championship Saturday, as Riverside City College takes on the unbeaten City College of San Francisco. The undefeated Rams feature a pair of players from Ridgeview in Shawn Allen and Daelin DeGraffenreid. Allen is CCSF's top running back, with 724 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the year, including back-to-back 100-yard performances against Laney and Diablo Valley. DeGraffenreid has 289 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just six games of action. The Rams will try to unseat the defending champion Tigers at Mt. San Antonio College Saturday.