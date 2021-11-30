Poor shooting sinks CSUB women's basketball in home loss to Pepperdine

The Roadrunners' defense could only carry their offense for so long Tuesday night.
In the first half, Cal State Bakersfield shot 23 percent from the field. But it wasn't the end of the world, because CSUB's tight defense had held the Pepperdine Waves to 24 percent, and so the Roadrunners led 20-14.
But when the Waves' offense came alive in the third quarter, led by 16 second-half points from freshman guard Ally Stedman, the Roadrunners simply couldn't respond. Pepperdine outscored CSUB 20-5 in the third and held on for a 52-42 victory at the Icardo Center, the fourth straight loss for the Roadrunners.
"I'm proud of the way we played defense," CSUB coach Greg McCall said, "but then of course on the offensive end, we are struggling really, really bad right now to knock down open shots."
Jayden Eggleston led all scorers with 21 points — half of the Roadrunners' total — but 12 of those came in the first quarter, as Pepperdine's (3-3) zone defense troubled CSUB (1-4). Meanwhile, the Waves started to find holes, shooting 63 percent after halftime.
The 38-22 second-half margin was almost identical to that of CSUB's loss at Santa Clara Saturday, when the Roadrunners lost after being outscored 41-24 down the stretch by the Broncos.
"(It's) just like we did against Santa Clara, coming out with a lot of energy," McCall said, "but then we gotta continue to sustain it."
The Roadrunners are also trying to find rotational synergy, with players like Soli Herrera and Sophie Tougas coming back onto the court. They both played in the first quarter, but it was literally all Eggleston as CSUB built a 12-7 lead behind four free throws and four field goals from the redshirt junior forward, who was making plenty of headway in the paint.
The Roadrunners looked to pull away after a successful drive by Hennie Van Schaik to open the second quarter, but as it turned out, they never led by more than seven points due to missing a host of contested layups. Meanwhile, Pepperdine had success in transition, as Stedman and Eve Braslis helped them keep the deficit at six heading into halftime.
Those two were key to the rally that followed. The Roadrunners began the second half with five turnovers in the first four minutes, but McCall called timeout with CSUB still leading 20-19, and then Andie Easley (seven points, nine rebounds, five steals) hit a 3-pointer. However, that was when Pepperdine unleashed a 15-2 run from which CSUB never recovered. As the Roadrunners struggled to hit even the most basic shots, the stretch featured six points from Braslis (who finished with 12 and seven rebounds) and a three from Kendyl Carson that gave the Waves their first lead at 26-23.
CSUB trailed 34-25 entering the fourth quarter, and a putback by Vanessa Austin and free throws from Eggleston gave them some hope of coming back, but a string of five Roadrunner turnovers allowed Pepperdine to build its lead to 17 on a three by Malia Bambrick. The Roadrunners successfully ran a press to steal some late points but lost by 10 despite their defensive success.
"Once we find that rhythm," McCall said, "you're going to see a different team."
He said he has some possible adjustments in mind, potentially using a more aggressive offense early to create more transition points. CSUB will be put to the test yet again when it hosts UNLV Sunday at 1 p.m., the second matchup of a four-game homestand.