Points race turned upside down at Famoso Dragstrip

The normal oildowns, a trip to the sand, a crash and yep, even a few early evening raindrops, made for a long Saturday during the 20th NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion at Famoso Dragstrip.
The raindrops came at 6:40 p.m. with two cars left to run in the final Top Fuel qualifying session.
By then the points race had been turned upside down.
Tyler Hilton thundered down the quarter-mile in 5.633 seconds to grab the No. 1 qualifying position. That coupled with Bret Williamson not qualifying for the eight-car field means Hilton will come away with the Hot Rod Heritage Series championship no matter how he fares in eliminations Sunday.
Pete Kaiser clicked off a 5.654-second run at 259.96 mph — the top speed thus far — to grab the No. 2 spot. Bryan Hall ran a stout 5.699 but below the engine and oiled the track, resulting in a disqualification.
That was one of several long delays on the day.
Shayne Stewart of Orange had a wild ride in the second Top Fuel qualifying session when his parachutes deployed late after a 5.854-second, 258 mph run.
“Went through the lights, pulled the chutes but I never felt them blossom, so I grabbed a handful of brake,” said Stewart. “Everything was too late. I bounced once, twice, three times and I was in the sand.”
Stewart’s car came to a stop deep into the sand trap. He was OK and the car was fairly unscathed, but the incident ended his weekend.
“We put sand though everything so I don’t think that puts us in a situation to have the car as prepared as we’d like to have it to run,” Stewart said. “We’re a small team, we have the smallest trailer out here. The car is fine.
“We really have exceeded our expectations of what we came out here to try and do anyway. We came more as a test and tune. That was the second pass on the car and we set top speed of the meet (at the time). That really proves we have potential. It’s a learning curve. We’ll be back for the March Meet.”
The first round of A/Gas saw a frightening crash when Shevy Mack left the starting line in the left lane, took a hard right about 100 feet out and nosed into the right-hand lane wall. The impact flipped the car over around the 300-foot mark and and it spun on its top a couple of times.
A fire was extinguished, Mack was checked out medically and a NHRA spokesperson said he was OK. His car was destroyed.
The first round of the 16-car Funny Car field got underway under the lights at 7:15 and No. 1 qualifier Bobby Cottrell continued to pace the field.
Cottrell, who won the March Meet, qualified No. 1 at 5.595 seconds and had the top speed of qualifying at 261.27 mph. He ran 5.623 at 260.16 to easily beat Jeff Utterback in the first round.
Cory Lee upset No. 5 qualifier Dan Horan with Lee’s 5.794 edging out Horan’s 5.800.
Bakersfield’s Kamaka Pocock lost what turned out to be the closest race of the session. Pocock got a big jump at the start, but his 5.914 could not hold off Matt Bynum’s 5.881. The margin of victory, due to Pocock’s starting line advantage, was just .0013.
Other first round winners were Tony Jurado, Tim Boychuck, Billy Morris and Nathan Sitko,
The first round of Top Fuel is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by the second round of Funny Car.