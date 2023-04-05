 Skip to main content
Plenty to look forward to when prep baseball returns to Kern County next week

Stockdale's Ryan Featherston crosses home plate during the Central Section Division I quarterfinals against Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial last season. The Mustangs are the defending D-I champion and currently ranked No. 1 in the Central Section.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

With many of the area's top high school baseball teams taking advantage of Spring Break and playing in large out-of-town tournaments, it’s a good opportunity to set the stage for what figures to be a highly-competitive race to the finish when league play resumes Tuesday.

Moving forward, the highest expectations for an eventual league title and long playoff run center around a few familiar faces playing big roles for some of Kern County’s historically strong teams.

