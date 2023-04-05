Plenty to look forward to when prep baseball returns to Kern County next week

With many of the area's top high school baseball teams taking advantage of Spring Break and playing in large out-of-town tournaments, it’s a good opportunity to set the stage for what figures to be a highly-competitive race to the finish when league play resumes Tuesday.
Moving forward, the highest expectations for an eventual league title and long playoff run center around a few familiar faces playing big roles for some of Kern County’s historically strong teams.
Defending Central Section Division I champion Stockdale heads the list.
The Mustangs (10-4) entered the break as the top-ranked team in the section, despite losing plenty of firepower to graduation, including BVarsity All-Area player of the year Austin Charles, who was selected in the 20th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.
It starts with pitching for Stockdale, with senior right-hander Ryan Featherston compiling impressive stats thus far.
The Oregon-commit is 3-2 with a 0.86 ERA, with 43 strikeouts and 10 walks in 32 ⅔ innings. Featherston heads a staff that has a combined 1.98 ERA, with junior Bowen Salyards going 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and two complete games.
Offensively, the Mustangs are led by returning All-Area first-teamers in seniors Ruben Rodriguez (.326, team-high 14 hits and 17 runs) and Matt Torres (.310), along with sophomore Hayden Elchelpp (.306), junior Anthony Nunez (three home runs) and senior Owen Bolich (team-high 13 RBIs).
Stockdale has opened South Yosemite River League play 3-0, but figured to be challenged by Centennial, Frontier and Liberty, all teams ranked in the top 15 in the Central Section.
Frontier (11-4), ranked No. 5 in the section, also figures to be in the mix, with the team’s only loss in SYRL play coming in a 2-0 loss with Salyards tossing a one-hitter.
Liberty (8-8, 1-3 SYRL) is ranked 14th in the section and figures to be in contention despite losing four All-Area players to graduation last year, including Cutter Coffey, a second-round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.
Centennial (7-6), who was slated to play Tulare Western in the Tulare/Visalia Pro-PT Invitational on Wednesday night, is ranked 16th in the section and 2-1 in the SYRL. The Golden Hawks are due to play Stockdale twice next week, at home Wednesday and on the road Friday.
The South Yosemite Valley League is equally as competitive, with Bakersfield Christian (11-4, 3-0 SYVL) ranked fourth in the section and boasting victories over top-25 section teams Stockdale, Highland, Ridgeview, Kerman, Madera and Arroyo Grande. Three of the Eagles' losses are to ranked opponents, No. 2 Fresno-Bullard, No. 10 Clovis-Buchanan and in the season-opener to Centennial.
The 6-5 victory over the Mustangs came in extra innings in the title game of the Fresno-Central Tournament played at the Eagles home field.
Senior Toby Twist leads the way for BCHS, both on the mound and at the plate. In seven starts, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA, with 49 strikeouts in 32 ⅓ innings pitched. The returning first-team All-Area performer is also hitting a .424 with six doubles and seven RBIs.
Junior Mason Brassfield, another returning first-team All-Area selection, is 2-1 with a 1.85 ERA, and has a team-best eight extra base hits and 19 RBIs, with three home runs, a triple and four doubles.
As a team, Bakersfield Christian is averaging 7.3 runs per game and is 11-2 since opening the season 0-2. The Eagles have regular starters batting over .300, with junior Luke Mann batting .543, with a home run, five doubles and 11 RBIs. Stockdale transfer Shaine Heriford is hitting .424 with a triple and five doubles, and junior Logan Templeton is batting .394 with two home runs, four doubles and 11 RBIs.
Three other STVL teams are in the top 10 in the area, with Ridgeview, Highland and Independence ranked No. 6, 7 and 8, respectively.
The Wolf Pack (9-5, 2-1 SYVL) have cooled a bit after starting the season 5-0, but look to still be among the area’s best despite losing former All-Area player of the year Jacob Gutierrez, who is now playing at Cal State Bakersfield, and junior first-team All-Area pitcher Bradley Perez to an injury.
Plenty of talent remains, led by senior Adan Rivera, who is hitting a team-best .436 with 17 hits, 12 RBIs and six doubles. He’s also 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in six appearances. Freshmen Joel Gutierrez and Gabriel Borja have stepped up, and are a combined 2-3 with ERAs under 2 in 38⅔ innings.
Juniors Adam Salazar (.357, 11 RBIs, five extra base hits), Jared Robles (.333, 12 RBIs, five extra base hits) and Jordan Brito (.302, three home runs, six extra base hits and 10 RBIs) have also made key contributions).
The Scots (9-7, 2-1 SYVL), who defeated Ridgeview 2-1 in nine innings to win the Terrio Classic title on Feb. 27, are also contenders despite going 4-7 since.
Highland has five players hitting over .300 and a deep pitching staff with three hurlers with more than 20 innings pitched this season.
Seniors Alejandro Garza, Manuel Veleta and Ryan Morales lead the way. Garza is hitting .358 with seven extra base hits and nine RBIs, and is 1-2 with a 2.22 ERA. Veleta is 2-1 with a 1.97 ERA and is batting .388 with six RBIs and Morales is batting .350 with eight doubles and nine RBIs, and is 4-1 with a 1.28 ERA on the mound.
Senior Bryson Leyva (.359, with a team-high 12 RBis) and sophomore Elijah Legan (.344) have also been productive at the plate for the Scots.
Independence (8-5, 1-2) started the season 6-0 and will be looking to make a move in the league standings with a pair of games against the Scots next week, and a make-up game at BCHS the following Monday.
Sophomore Jace Gillenwater leads the Falcons, hitting .452 with 14 RBIs, with Dadjael Salcedo hitting .417 with a home run and nine RBIs. Gillenwater also has a 1.87 ERA in 15 innings pitched.
Kennedy is currently ranked ninth among Kern County teams and has a one-game lead in the South Sequoia, with No. 10 Tehachapi sitting atop the South Yosemite Mountain League. No. 11 Arvin and No. 16 Foothill are both 1-0 to start South Yosemite Horizon League play.
Stat leaders
BATTING: 1. Jacob Bernal, Shafter, .654; 2. Mikey Mendoza, Foothill, .600; 3. Izaiah Juarez, Wasco, .567; 4. Luke Mann, Bakersfield Christian, .543; 5. Christopher Espinoza, Shafter, .500; Jude Grenados, Wasco, .500; 7. Gerardo Salazar, Kennedy, .486; 8. Aaron Pelaez, Rosamond, .485; 9. Sebastian Aguilar, Wasco, .480; 10. Carlos Vela, East, .474; Ramon Diaz, Foothill, .474.
HOME RUNS: 1. Jordan Brito, Ridgeview, 3; Mason Brassfield, Bakersfield Christian, 3; Logan Judd, Frontier, 3; Anthony Nunez, Stockdale, 3; 5. Brock Thompson, Liberty 2; Brady Reynolds, Liberty, 2; Davis Goodwin, Liberty, 2; Joseph Gabaldon, Frontier, 2; Mason Marroquin, Independence, 2; Logan Templeton, Bakersfield Christian, 2; Kalay Santiago, East, 2.
RBIs: 1. Jude De La Cueva, 20; 2. Mason Brassfield, Bakersfield Christian, 19; 3. Joshua Baiza, California City, 18; 4. Caden Churchman, Liberty, 15; Logan Judd, Frontier, 15; Isaiah Juarez, Wasco, 15; Jordan Mead, Kern Valley, 15; Kalay Santiago, East, 15; 9. Ethan Stockwell, Kern Valley 14; 10. Jayce Moore, Taft 13; TJ Sanders, Kern Valley, 13; Jace Gillenwater, Independence, 13.
WINS: 1. Jesus Paez, Shafter, 4; Zack Wargo, Kern Valley, 4; Logan Judd, Frontier, 4; Toby Twist, Bakersfield Christian, 4; Jayce Moore, Taft, 4; 6. Bowen Salyards, Stockdale, 3; Emilio Martinez, Wasco, 3; Julian Villarreal, Kennedy, 3; Julian Orozco, Kennedy, 3; Elias Luna, Rosamond, 3; Brandon Gutierrez, Independence, 34; TJ Sanders, Kern Valley, 3; Sawyer Marchetti, Liberty, 3; Kaleb Monsen, North, 3; Ryan Morales, Highland, 3; Nathan Coffey, Liberty, 3; Gavin Ament, Rosamond, 3; Ryan Featherston, Stockdale, 3; Jack Moore, California City, 3; Blake Moore, California City, 3.
ERA (11 IP minimum): 1. Jaycob Villalpando, Frontier, 0.00; 2. Jesus Paez, Shafter, 0.27; 3. Blake Moore, California City, 0.41; 4. Logan Judd, Frontier, 0.79; 5. Evan Siffing, North, 0.80; 6. Ryan Featherston, Stockdale, 0.86; 7. Zack Wargo, Kern Valley, 1.09; 8. Julian Orozco, Kennedy, 1.15; 9. Broc Redenius, Bakersfield Christian, 1.20; 10. Manuel Veleta, Highland, 1.24.