It’s been a while since The Californian has covered racing and yes, I have heard about it in phone calls, on social media and in some direct messages.
It was basically just a matter of bad timing. Nothing more, nothing less.
The guy who has chronicled motorsports happenings in these parts for more than 40 years — that would be me — had surgery on an ailing back in late February, right before the racing season kicked. Like I said, bad timing but the old back needed some work and it could not wait until the end of the racing season.
Anyway, the old dog is ready to go again and the weekly racing notes package is back. Some race coverage is around the corner, but not this weekend as Condors playoff hockey beckons. It’s a long season and it will not be long before I’m prowling the tracks once again.
For race fans, there is a full menu of racing options this weekend with a variety of events in the Bakersfield area.
Five divisions at Bakersfield Speedway
IMCA Modifieds headline five divisions of action on Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway where three previous races produced three different winners on the third-mile oval.
Robby Sawyer, Cody Laney and Eathan Dotson have all won races with Sawyer and Laney tied for the early points lead.
Also in action will be Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, Mini Stocks and Outlaw Karts.
Porterville drivers Raymond Noand Jr. and Michale Scruggs have each won Hobby Stock races with Noland atop the points.
Kenny White and Miranda Scott are perfect on the season in American Stock action, each having won the only race they entered. Tyler Johnson has finished runner-up in both races and leads the points.
Mini Stock points leader Andy Boydston will be seeking his first win of the season. Matt Herod, David Wolford and Chris Rutledge have each driven to a victory.
Racing starts at 7.
ANRA season opener at Famoso
The American Nostalgia Racing Association is coming off a banner 2019 season and kicks off 2020 with the Season Opener and Champions Barbecue Saturday and Sunday at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.
More than 300 racers are expected to battle for wins in 16 different categories, including five for Junior Dragster drivers.
Each class will have two timed runs on Saturday before the 2019 champions are feted in an evening barbecue open to all. Eliminations begin at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Racing and RV destruction at KCRP
Kern County Raceway Park will feature five divisions of racing on Saturday before the night’s festivities come to a conclusion with the always popular RV Race of Destruction.
Late Models, Super Stocks and Modifieds will compete on the half-mile oval with the Late Models running twin 30-lap features. Jace Jones and Lawless Alan have each won Late Model features, Chris Dalton and Greg Puskarich have won Super Stock features and Jim Coffey is 3-for-3 in Modified features.
Legends will be in action of the quarter-mile with Colton Page looking for a second straight victory. Mini Dwarfs will compete on the eighth-mile with their feature events starting at 5:30 p.m. An on-track autograph session is set for 6 with racing shortly after 7.
Cal Club Super Tour at Buttonwillow
The California Sports Club is hosting a Hoosier Racing Super Tour event Friday through Sunday at Buttonwillow Raceway Park.
Competition takes place in a variety of SCCA classes with practice getting under way at 8 a.m. on Friday and qualifying at 12:40 p.m. Qualifying starts at 8 a.m. Saturday with racing at noon. Racing starts at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.
