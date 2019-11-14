With everything that has happened in the last three months, it’s crazy to think that nearly half of Kern County’s high school football teams will still be in action Friday night as we enter the second week of playoff action.
Thanks to at least four upsets in last week’s opening round, 15 of the 35 area teams will take the field Friday night, including five home games.
Here’s a look at Friday night’s Central Section quarterfinal match-ups:
Division I
No. 11 Clovis West at No. 3 Liberty: Fresh off a first-round bye, the defensive-minded Patriots (9-1) will take a six-game winning streak into this week’s game against the Golden Eagles (4-7). Liberty, which won its third straight Southwest Yosemite League title, has picked up the pace the past four games, averaging 37 points a game. The Patriots defeated Clovis West In Week 3, 17-7. The Golden Eagles upset No. 6 Clovis North in the playoff opener last week, snapping a four-game losing streak.
No. 8 Ridgeview at No. 1 Fresno-Central: The Wolf Pack (8-3) are riding high with their own six-game winning streak, including a 40-21 victory over Tulare Union last week. The South Yosemite League champions have scored at least 40 points in each of its last three games, but it was the defense that led the way against the Tribe, collecting five interceptions and a safety last week. Ridgeview will need that kind of production to slow down the Grizzlies (10-0), the two-time defending D-I champion. Central has won 29 straight games against Central Section opponents, with its last defeat coming to Bakersfield High in the 2016 title game.
No. 7 Bakersfield at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan: The Drillers (6-5) have won four of their last five games, including a 34-15 victory over Clovis East last week. The Bears (8-2) only two blemishes came against, Concord-De La Salle and Central, both ranked in the top 10 in the state. Buchanan has won four straight since losing in back-to-back weeks.
Division II
No. 9 Garces at No. 1 Hanford: The Rams (5-6), who have battled injuries all season, may be peaking at the right time, as showcased in last week’s opening-round 37-7 upset of No. 8 Frontier. The Bullpups (10-0) have won 16 of their last 17 games, with the only defeat coming to Dinuba in the second round of the D-II playoffs last year.
No. 10 Stockdale at No. 2 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial: The Mustangs (6-5) snapped a three-game skid with a 34-24 victory over Santa Maria-Righetti last week. The win avenged a season-ending loss in the D-II semifinals last year. To reach that game, Stockdale had to upset No. 2 Tulare Western. Can the Mustangs do it again? The Panthers (9-1) have won nine straight games, including a 28-21 victory over Garces in Week 4. Stockdale lost to the Rams 27-13.
Division III
No. 7 Lemoore at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian: With a first-round bye, the Eagles (7-3) open playoff action with a home game against the Tigers (5-6). BCHS has showcased a balanced attack this season, out-scoring its opponents 328 to 127 this year. The Eagles have posted four shutouts, but they are facing a hot Lemoore squad that has won four of its last five games. The Tigers only loss was to the No. 1 seed in D-II, Hanford, 43-36, in the regular-season finale. Lemoore defeated West 28-20 last week.
No. 5 Visalia-Golden West at No. 4 Highland: The Scots (9-1), who captured their first outright Southeast Yosemite League football title in school history, take a seven-game winning streak into their matchup with the Trailblazers (6-4). Both teams had a bye last week, so preparation should not be an issue.
Division IV
No. 8 North at No. 1 Fresno-Washington Union: The Stars (8-3), who have won four straight with Richie Bolin as coach following the resignation of Norm Brown, face another challenge this week against the Panthers (9-1), who have won eight straight games.
No. 10 Wasco at No. 2 Selma: The Tigers (6-5) posted an upset victory for the second straight year, slipping past No. 7 East last week. A year ago, Wasco upset top seeded Porterville to advance to the D-II semifinals. This year, the Tigers travel to face the Bears (8-2), whose only losses are to a pair of top seeds Kingsburg in D-III, and D-IV’s Washington Union.
No. 6 Kennedy at No. 3 Templeton: Injuries have slowed down what looked to be a special season for the Thunderbirds (9-2), but a 40-28 victory over Santa Maria last week may have righted the ship a bit. Kennedy had lost two in a row after starting the season 8-0. The Eagles (10-1) only loss was to a Madera-Liberty team in Week 5 that the Thunderbirds defeated the week before, 38-14.
No. 5 Chavez at No. 4 Porterville: The South Sequoia League co-champion Titans (9-2) have won four straight since a 35-34 loss to Arvin in Week 8. Chavez defeated No. 12 Morro Bay 28-7 last week, setting up Friday’s matchup with the Panthers (7-4), who seemed to catch fire the last month of the season. Porterville has scored more than 60 points in its last two games, including a 65-0 win over Fresno-Hoover last week.
Division V
No. 12 Arvin at No. 4 Strathmore: The Bears (5-6), who upset No. 5 Shafter 41-30 last week, have plenty of experience playing quality opponents this year. Arvin defeated Chavez, and four of its six losses are to current playoff teams in Highland, Foothill, Kennedy and Wasco. The Spartans (10-1) tied for the East Sequoia League title, with their only defeat coming to Lindsay, 10-7, in the regular-season finale. Strathmore won the last three section D-IV titles, capturing the CIF State Division 6-AA championship in 2017.
Division VI
No. 8 Foothill at No. 1 Bishop Union: The Trojans (5-6), who have played all their games on the road while its field is being renovated, have had a memorable season thus far. Earlier this year, Foothill snapped an 11-game losing streak with its first victory since the season finale in 2017. Then the Trojans posted their first playoff win since 2011 with a 37-20 victory over Minarets last week. Now Foothill must travel to play the top-seeded Broncos (9-2), the High Desert League champions. Bishop prides itself on its defense, limiting its opponents to 75 points in 11 games this year.
No. 7 Hanford-Sierra Pacific at No. 2 California City: The Ravens (9-2) lost to top-seeded Bishop Union 7-0 in the final game of the regular season, snapping an eight-game win streak. California City also prides itself on defense, posting five shutouts this season. The Ravens will host the Golden Bears (5-6), which eliminated Kern Valley from the playoffs last week, 40-27.
8-man
No. 2 Riverdale Christian at No. 1 Mojave: The high-scoring Mustangs (8-0) will look to complete a perfect season with a victory in the section championship against the Christ Ambassadors (8-1).
