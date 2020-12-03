Under normal circumstances, Cal State Bakersfield’s victory over California on Sunday would have been a monumental victory, followed by an equally big celebration by the Roadrunners women’s basketball team.
And, make no mistake, the players shared their share of hugs and high-fives. It was the school’s first victory over Cal in five tries and just the second victory against a Pac-12 opponent in head coach Greg McCall’s 10-year CSUB career.
But in some ways, the victory itself pales in comparison to just playing the game, the first for the team since their postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic just before the start of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in March.
“Even though we won that game, you would have thought our locker room would have been going crazy afterwards,” said McCall after the 60-52 win over the Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. “And we weren’t like that. We came in, we clapped it up and said good job … just a little high-fives … and we all sat down. But it was like a relief and told (the team), ‘man, we got Game One done.’”
The Roadrunners’ first attempt at playing their season opener was canceled Nov. 25. CSUB was scheduled to host Santa Clara, but the Broncos were placed on a 14-day quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test on Nov. 17, and the game had to be scrapped.
“With COVID and so many games being canceled, our first game being canceled, we just continued to work to get ourselves in a position to be able to play,” said McCall, whose team is scheduled to play at Pepperdine on Tuesday. “And it happened and we got Game One in. We’re so thankful and blessed to have it, but on top of that, we were really glad that we got the win.”
Being healthy to play in the season opener hasn’t been easy, McCall said. It’s required that his team commit to strict safety protocols. That means wearing masks in public, staying six-feet away from others whenever possible and limiting unnecessary travel. The NCAA has also mandated that everyone associated with the team must be tested for COVID-19 at least three times a week.
For the trip to Cal, the Roadrunners needed to arrive at the arena to be tested at 8:30 a.m. for a 2 p.m. game. McCall said the team was not allowed to enter the court until all tests came back negative. The long-time CSUB coach took things a little further, refusing to practice at the facility to assure his team stayed as safe as possible.
“We were doing everything we need to do to be able to get that game in,” McCall said. "I didn’t want to risk anything for that game so we stayed in our hotel rooms, we practiced at home, got there to Cal, went back to the hotel and then showed up for the game.”
Although playing this season is requiring his team to jump through a few more hoops — pun intended — McCall feels in ways being a basketball coach has prepared him for the adversity he now faces with COVID-19.
“It’s so funny because each year everything changes with your team,” McCall said. “Your makeup of your team, even though you might have a lot of veterans returning, and you might have everybody back, it’s just their growth and their mentality that changes. And so, it’s going to sound weird to say, but we’ve had some preparation because of everything being shut down in March. And then everyday we had to make adjustments as we went along as coaches. And when I’m saying everyday … there’s always some type of change with this COVID.
“Today, we might me good, tomorrow we might be shut down. Then, the next day, it might open back up again. And so you just never know what’s going to happen. From day to day, we were prepared to make whatever changes. And I guess you can attribute that to coaching because sometimes in the game, you might be doing something and the other team might make an adjustment, so you have to readjust your game plan.”