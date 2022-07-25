Pike performs: Former BC swimmer coaches, sets records and more

That Reiley Pike thrived as a swimmer at Bakersfield College should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been around the pool in the last two decades. As the daughter of former BC swim coach Charlie Pike and current aquatics director Tina Cummings, she practically grew up there.
But she’s always pursued multiple interests. And by her sophomore season at BC, Pike wasn’t just swimming for the Renegades, but also coaching the fledgling girls water polo team at Highland and — as a drama major — rehearsing for school plays.
Somehow, she found the time to etch her name in the school record books.
“I know whenever the big moments come up,” BC coach Matt Moon said, “on relays or (the) end of the year, whenever she needs a race, she can always muster up a really good swim for us.”
By the end of the year, Pike had picked up three conference titles, and for good measure, went to the state championships and posted BC’s best-ever times in the 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 200 medley relay.
“That’s where my family worked,” Pike said, “and I would always see the record board and read all the names … I never thought that I would be able to do that because I had stopped swimming.”
Indeed, for her final year of high school, Pike transferred from Highland to Garces to play water polo. At the time, the Rams were one of just two area schools competing in the sport. It was a great experience, she said, even though it was hard to switch schools just for a sport.
She didn’t stay away from swimming for long. Moon, who had known Pike since he swam at BC himself in the late 2000s, said that after a trip out of the country, Pike came back and wanted to train at BC, and ended up joining the team in 2019. "I guess I just lucked out,” he said.
Pike was building momentum one event at a time her freshman year in 2019-20 before the pandemic cut the season short and forced her to stop training completely.
“It was terrible,” she said. “I was doing so well, because I hadn’t swam in a while. I was only doing water polo, so I wasn’t sure what to expect.”
Even if she wasn’t playing it any longer, water polo took on a key role in her activities during the pandemic. Just as she had spent all her life swimming, Pike had spent most of it swim-coaching, tutoring younger kids and eventually high schoolers at Highland. When the Scots started their own water polo program along with a cadre of Kern High School District schools in 2020, she was an obvious choice.
As head coach of the girls water polo team last fall, she found herself teaching the school’s brand-new players how to tread water and swim laps across the pool. Highland finished with a losing record — 4-9 per MaxPreps — but picked up three wins in a two-week span late in the year, beating Independence twice and Bakersfield once, and getting four players named as BVarsity All-Area honorable mentions.
“I’m so proud of how well my girls did,” Pike said. “I’m still amazed by everything they achieved in their first year.”
She said she’s excited for KHSD water polo going forward.
“They’re building more pools,” she said, “and I think it’s going to be really good and it’s going to grow not only the water polo program, but those kids are going to funnel into doing swim.”
As much as Pike enjoyed her return to water polo, it put a crimp in her schedule as she ramped up to her second full season at BC.
“It was really hard,” she said. “I was waking up and going to morning practice, going to classes, going to afternoon practice and then coaching, and then I would have play rehearsals at night.”
She said she felt like she wasn’t living up to her potential early in the season. The relays were effective all year, but Pike didn’t pick up her first win in a solo breaststroke swim until April, per results from BC’s website.
Moon said that even though he saw Pike try her best all year long, it was when her schedule cleared that she maximized her performance.
“I think she kind of saw an opportunity and finally maybe got some rest and the stress was much lower,” Moon said, “that she was able to really just get her mind set on a goal and went for it.”
From April 21-23 at the Western State Conference championships — with still a week left until Pike appeared in BC’s production of “The Wolves” — she teamed with Zoe Amason-VanValey, Kristyn Feola and Emma Jeffries to take first place in the 200 and 400 medley relays, then picked up a solo win in the 100 breaststroke at 1:09.13.
Two weeks later, Pike (1:08.18) and the 200 medley quartet (1:52.55) shaved off a second each to post times that are now immortalized in the BC record book. Pike’s 100 breaststroke attempt featured such a fast start that she was also able to break the record for the 50 breaststroke with the same swim.
“It was a really, really amazing season,” she said. “I was shocked.”
Next up for Pike is a trip to South Korea to study abroad, then a move to Long Beach State. Though she won’t be around to help Highland water polo grow, she hopes she’ll be able to continue coaching in Long Beach.
“My favorite thing is being able to watch the kids do things they never thought they could do,” she said.”