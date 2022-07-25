 Skip to main content
Pike performs: Former BC swimmer coaches, sets records and more

That Reiley Pike thrived as a swimmer at Bakersfield College should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been around the pool in the last two decades. As the daughter of former BC swim coach Charlie Pike and current aquatics director Tina Cummings, she practically grew up there.

But she’s always pursued multiple interests. And by her sophomore season at BC, Pike wasn’t just swimming for the Renegades, but also coaching the fledgling girls water polo team at Highland and — as a drama major — rehearsing for school plays.

