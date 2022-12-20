Perimeter shooting sinks CSUB in loss to Fresno State

With Cal State Bakersfield looking to rally Tuesday night at the Icardo Center, trailing just 49-44 with two minutes left, a Bakersfield native closed out the game.
The only problem was that he played for Fresno State.
Senior guard Isaiah Hill, a Liberty graduate, scored the final seven points for the Bulldogs, including their 11th and final 3-pointer of the night to put the game out of reach. Fresno State beat CSUB 56-48 in the rivals' first matchup in five years, before an announced crowd of 2,531.
Hill finished with 17 points and eight assists, but CSUB had the game's top scorer in Kaleb Higgins (18 points), outrebounded the Bulldogs 37-24 and went 20-for-22 from the free-throw line.
However, Fresno State shot 11-for-31 from beyond the arc, despite previously making just 5.3 3-pointers per game all season. CSUB, meanwhile, went 2-for-7, a season-low attempt total, after entering the day in 349th out of 352 teams in attempts per game.
"We're not a three-point-shooting team, we're a defensive team, we pride ourselves on defense," forward Cameron Smith said after the game. "They shouldn't make that many 3's no matter who we're playing."
Smith finished with a game-high 12 rebounds but just eight points, all in the first half, on 2-for-12 shooting overall.
"We're a talented group and we're underachieving right now, so it's very frustrating," Smith said. "Mentally it's frustrating, physically it's frustrating."
Smith wasn't the only player to experience a downturn in the second half. CSUB went into the break tied, but after a pair of Antavion Collum free throws, Fresno State scored nine straight points, culminating in a Jemarl Baker Jr. corner 3-pointer, to give the Bulldogs a lead they maintained for the remainder of the game.
After this game and a similar second-half slump Saturday against Abilene Christian, CSUB coach Rod Barnes said his staff would research potential changes to their lineups or halftime routine in order to avoid future slip-ups, "even if we have to stay out on the court at halftime and fix it."
"We gotta figure out how to come out in the second half and come out with that same kind of enthusiasm and excitement to play like we did the first half," Barnes said, "and if we do that we'll be fine."
Fresno State attempted open 3-pointers from the corner on each of its first four possessions, setting the tone for what was to come. However, CSUB kept pace early, using a Higgins pull-up jumper to take the lead at 12-11. That came after Marvin McGhee III connected from deep for CSUB while going to the ground but was deemed by referees to have kicked his defender for an offensive foul.
Barnes cited the McGhee play as a good look from beyond the arc in discussing his team's limited perimeter shooting on the night, also noting that injuries to point guards Naseem Gaskin and Dalph Panopio have slowed the Roadrunners' pace of play.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead at 23-19 thanks to a 3-pointer by Anthony Holland (who finished 4-for-9, with all of his attempts from deep), but as the first half drew to a close, CSUB scored eight straight points, six by Higgins, to take a late lead.
That was quickly canceled out by a pair of Donavan Yap layups inside of one minute left to tie the score at the break.
Just as a turnover set up one of those Yap layups in transition, turnovers fueled the Bulldogs' second-half surge. Higgins and Collum each gave it up as Fresno State went up 33-29, then out of a timeout, Baker secured a pair of offensive rebounds before sinking a corner 3-pointer on the Bulldogs' next possession.
Fresno State maintained a similar margin until Eduardo Andre cut to the basket for a decisive dunk to make it a nine-point margin with just over three minutes left, but CSUB wasn't done yet. Higgins added free throws nine and 10 of the night, before Modestas Kancleris hit an awkward fadeaway from behind the basket as the shot clock wound down to cut the deficit to 49-44.
On the ensuing possession, CSUB played impeccable defense, but Hill rebounded a Holland miss and then drew a foul from Collum, going to the line and helping to secure the Bulldogs' win.
The Roadrunners fell to 4-7 and will begin their Big West Conference slate on Dec. 29 at UC Riverside.