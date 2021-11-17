Pair of Condors road games rescheduled due to flooding in Abbotsford

The Bakersfield Condors announced Wednesday afternoon that their upcoming games in Abbotsford, British Columbia, slated for Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, will be rescheduled for Jan. 5 and Jan. 10.
The postponement comes as a result of massive storms in the province that have caused flooding as well as landslides, prompting the official declaration of a state of emergency. The Sumas Prairie region of Abbotsford has ordered residents to evacuate. As of Wednesday afternoon, one person has been reported dead from a mudslide, with the provincial government suggesting a probability of more to come.
Abbotsford, located in the southernmost portion of the province near the U.S. border, is in its first American Hockey League season hosting the Abbotsford Canucks, after previously being home to the Abbotsford Heat for five seasons until 2014. The Canucks are 4-4-2 and will go on the road to Tucson before playing their next home game on Nov. 30.
The Condors will play in Ontario Friday.
Abbotsford and Bakersfield are now scheduled to play four straight games in a six-day span, all in Abbotsford, in early January.