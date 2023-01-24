 Skip to main content
Organizers reflect on Pelé's 1988 visit to Bakersfield

The crowd chanted for "The King" with a fervor that mounted as his helicopter first became visible, then began its descent from the skies. As if to whip the gathered masses into an even greater frenzy, he drew tantalizingly close and circled them a few times. Finally, the honored guest landed and emerged onto the grass, with the mayor, congressman and state senator waiting close by on the dais.

The Brazilian soccer legend Pelé — ”O Rei,” "The King," widely considered the greatest soccer player of all time — had arrived in northeast Bakersfield to consecrate the newly opened Kern County Soccer Park. It was Oct. 29, 1988.

