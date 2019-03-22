The Ontario Reign scored twice in the shootout as they defeated the first-place Bakersfield Condors 5-4 in Ontario on Friday.
Despite the loss, the Condors (37-17-5, 79 points) picked up a point and reduced their magic number for clinching a playoff spot to five points.
The lead in the Pacific Division also increased to eight points over the San Diego Gulls with nine games to play in the regular season.
Tyler Benson scored a goal at 8:30 in the second period to tie the game at 2 and to come within one point of the scoring lead for rookies with 57 points. He also is tied for tenth in the league for scoring.
Benson also picked up a helper on Cooper Marody’s first period goal alongside Mitch Callahan.
Benson’s 57 points set a new team record for points on the AHL level.
Callahan had a three point night for the Condors, scoring 16:34 in the second period to tie the game at three. He also had two assists.
Evan Polei scored for the Condors at 17:11 in the second period.
Shane Starrett made 41 saves in the defeat.
The Condors will host the Reign at Rabobank Arena on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. on First Responders Night.
First responders can receive two for one admission to the game for when presenting their credentials at the box office.
Also those who donate blood at Houchin Blood Bank in the month of March will receive two for one admission to the game and get a chance to win a jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.