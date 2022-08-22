Olejnik sets lofty goals for redshirt senior season at NIU

Izzak Olejnik won a Mid-American Conference championship wrestling at 165 pounds in March, finishing the season perfect in conference play and qualifying for the NCAA Championships for the third straight year.
After making a splash in 2019-20 as the MAC Freshman of the Year for Northern Illinois, the Bakersfield High product has ascended from preseason No. 21 in his weight class to No. 15 and now No. 10 in successive seasons, per WrestleStat.
This season — his fifth of a possible six, due to a redshirt year and extra COVID eligibility — Olejnik is ready to find yet another gear.
“In recent years, I’ve kind of set my goals a little too low,” Olejnik said.
Now that he’s done it once, after reaching the finals twice before, he wants to win the MAC with ease, “just kind of dominating the field this time, leaving no doubt in any matches.”
And most of all, he wants to become a national champion.
As Olejnik has built up his record from year to year, most recently going 26-6 during the 2021-22 season, a long run at the NCAAs has eluded him. In 2020, the championships were canceled; in 2021 and 2022, he went 2-2 each time.
“I just think it’s a mindset thing,” Olejnik said. “I’m good enough to compete with all the top guys in the nation, I’ve had close matches with guys, it’s just getting over that hump … just believing in myself more and taking it to a whole ‘nother level.”
NIU qualified three wrestlers for the NCAAs in March for the first time since 2003, but now two are gone. Only Olejnik, a redshirt senior, remains, now one of the team’s elder statesmen.
“I really think the best way to lead is by example,” he said. “You can say what you want to say, but talk is cheap, especially in this sport.”
Born into a prominent Bakersfield wrestling family, Olejnik began his BHS tenure at 106 pounds, medaling at state as a sophomore, but grew into a middleweight while retaining his agility.
“The bigger he got, he kept wrestling like a lightweight does,” said Frank Lomas, one of Olejnik’s BHS coaches.
Olejnik didn’t draw much attention from colleges coming out of high school and ultimately chose NIU over Cal State Bakersfield, despite his family’s longtime association with CSUB, as he told Bloodround Wrestling last year, out of a desire to blaze his own trail.
Four seasons in, he believes he’s followed through.
“I feel like I’ve created my own path and kind of made a name for myself out here,” Olejnik said. “It all goes back to that continuous work, just putting the work in and letting everything fall into place.”
He still retains his connections to Bakersfield, however. He said it gives him a little thrill whenever he’s watching film and hears an announcer introduce him with, “From Bakersfield, California … .”
“It’s just kind of doing everything and keeping in mind that what I do, wherever, can be reflected on by the younger generation,” Olejnik said. “I always go back and help out with the junior program at BHS, just to try to give back.”
Lomas said he can count on seeing Olejnik in the BHS wrestling room.
“He works his butt off the whole time he’s here,” Lomas said. “His ethic on the mat is the same off the mat.”
Lomas agreed with Olejnik that with a bit more mental strength, he can compete at the highest levels of college wrestling. Beyond this year, Lomas said it could be a challenge for him to retain his same incremental improvement if he decides to return for a sixth season.
“It just depends on if he reaches his goals or not, and if he still has that drive in him to push his body to that limit,” Lomas said. “Because there’s a lot of wrestlers this past year that had that same sixth year as the NCAA Tournament, and they didn’t compete as well as they did their first two, three years there.”
However, Lomas added, “Every decision he’s made in his life has been the right decision for him.”
Olejnik said that “not many people have that opportunity” to wrestle for six seasons and he’s grateful for it.
“Didn’t really know how to feel when we were given it,” he said. “I was in my second year, end of the second year, when it happened. Just wrestling especially, it takes a toll on your body. And I’ve been lucky enough — injuries here and there — but I’ve been lucky enough to stay healthy for most of it.
“Just having that extra year is something that I look forward to because it allows me to accomplish my goals and just gives me that extra year in college, with my team.”
Two years could mean double the opportunities for Olejnik and NIU to elevate their performance, even beyond the heights of last season.
“Our slogan is, ‘Work like a dog,’ and I think that’s a cool one because … I think we’re one of the top teams in the nation that puts in all the work,” Olejnik said. “We’re not going to be the ones that are getting tired out there on the mat. We’re well-conditioned.”
Olejnik will be back on the mat when NIU wrestling begins in late October.