Olejnik sets lofty goals for redshirt senior season at NIU

Izzak Olejnik won a Mid-American Conference championship wrestling at 165 pounds in March, finishing the season perfect in conference play and qualifying for the NCAA Championships for the third straight year.

After making a splash in 2019-20 as the MAC Freshman of the Year for Northern Illinois, the Bakersfield High product has ascended from preseason No. 21 in his weight class to No. 15 and now No. 10 in successive seasons, per WrestleStat.

