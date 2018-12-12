The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenseman Caleb Jones from the Condors following an injury to Oscar Klefbom on Tuesday night.
Jones, 21, leads Bakersfield defensemen in scoring with 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists) in 21 games. This is the first recall to the NHL for the second-year pro.
In other news, the Oilers reassigned center Cooper Marody to the Condors and the Condors recalled defenseman Jared Wilson and goaltender Dylan Well from the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.
Marody, who has 14 points (4g, 10a) in 11 games with the Condors, was recalled to Edmonton on Dec. 6 but did not play in any games.
Wells was named ECHL goaltender of the Week on Tuesday after going 3-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .959 save percentage. He is 5-3-2 in 11 games with the Thunder with a 2.92 GAA and .913 save percentage.
Wilson has nine points (1g, 8a) in 23 games with Wichita.
The Condors host San Diego on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.