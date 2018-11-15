He was playing on the top line for the Condors and on Thursday morning, right wing Patrick Russell was recalled to the Edmonton Oilers.
Russell, in his third pro season, has nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) for the Condors in 11 games and is the team leader in plus-minus at plus-nine. He had been playing with center Brad Malone and left winger Joseph Gambardella, which Condors coach Jay Woodcroft billed as one of the best lines in the American Hockey League.
Russell’s first call up to the NHL comes due to the injury of winger Tobias Rieder, who will be about about a month with an upper body injury according to Edmonton coach Todd McLellan. Russell joins former Condor Cooper Marody who was recalled to Edmonton on Sunday.
“He has played a strong two-way game and was one-third of one of the best lines in the American Hockey League and his play earned him a call up,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “All three of them are selfless. All three of them are industrious workers. All three of them are team-first people. I couldn’t be more proud of that line.
“Patrick earned his call up. His call up was 100 percent well deserved. This is a byproduct of that line playing so well.”
Earlier this week Russell talked about signing a one-year deal with Edmonton last June after his two-year entry level contract ended.
“It shows that they believe in me to get the extension,” he said. “It gives you confidence and a boost to keep doing what I’m doing and improve every day.”
A native of Denmark, Russell, 25, owns the third-longest consecutive regular-season streak in the AHL 147. He has not missed a game since making his AHL debut in 2016. He has 53 points over that span (26 goals, 27 assists).
“An opportunity has come about due to injury and I believe Patrick will demonstrate why he deserved that opportunity,” Woodcroft said. “He plays a strong 200-foot game. He’s guaranteed to get pucks in and get pucks out.
He’s a strong penalty killer and a great teammate. I’m very happy to see him get his first call up.”
