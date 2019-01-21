The Edmonton Oilers have assigned defenseman Caleb Jones back to the Condors. Jones was originally recalled by Edmonton for his first NHL stint on Dec. 12, scoring one goal and assisting on five in 17 games with the Oilers.
Jones, 21, was Bakersfield’s top scoring defenseman with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 21 games this season before his promotion. As a rookie last year, he led all Bakersfield defenders with 15 assists.
The Condors (20-15-2-1) have won their last four games and are in fourth in the Pacific Division. They play at San Jose (23-8-1-3) at 7 p.m. on Monday.
