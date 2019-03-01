Offensive production has been hard to come by for Cal State Bakersfield’s baseball team. Friday’s game against Santa Clara was no different.
CSUB (2-8) scored just one run on its way to a 3-1 loss to the Broncos (3-5) at Hardt Field in the first installment of a four-game series. The Roadrunners didn’t score until the eighth inning.
The series will continue with two games Saturday — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. — before wrapping up Sunday at noon.
The Roadrunners have scored just two runs in the last three games and five runs in the last six games. The game was CSUB’s sixth loss in a row.
“When you walk out of here giving up three runs and you lose, that’s a tough situation,” CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard said. “We just need to figure out a way to manufacture some runs.”
CSUB starting pitcher Darius Vines struck out 10 batters in his six innings, including seven in the first three innings. He finished with six hits and three runs allowed.
Vines struck out four of the first five batters of the game. He sent two back to the dugout looking in the first and retired two swinging in the second. But the sixth batter, Santa Clara designated hitter Matt Jew, ripped a 1-0 pitch beyond left field for a solo home run that landed under the scoreboard.
Santa Clara catcher Jake MacNichols hammered a solo homer to left off Vines in the sixth.
“That change-up I just left it up,” Vines said of the second homer. “Dude also put a good swing on it. No doubter.”
The Roadrunners got their run on a home run by Ryan Koch. He was 2-for-4 and Jake Ortega was 2-for-4. The rest of the team went 2-for-31 combined.
Koch and Ortega have been consistent for CSUB this year, batting .290 and .381 respectively. Most of the team has a batting average under .200.
“It’s really tough to watch,” Beard said. “I’m sitting here watching pop-ups and strikeouts. That’s two-thirds of the game right there.”
Santa Clara starter Keegan McCarville got the win. He threw six scoreless innings. Vines took the loss. Ethan Heinrich earned the save for the Broncos, throwing the ninth.
