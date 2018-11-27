Boys basketball
Bakersfield 67, Ridgeview 52
At BHS
BHS (1-0): Geary 21, Olivas 7, Revcho 6, Whatley 18 (15 rebounds), Bikakis 15.
RHS (0-1): Wright 16, Morrison 2, Chase 14, Walker 13, Esparza 4, Williams 3.
Chavez 77, Golden Valley 42
At Chavez
CHS (1-0): Arredondo 19, J. Lopez 6, Gill 6, Mercado 10, Carranza 16, Cirino 2, D. Lopez 12, Olguin 3, Acosta 2.
GVHS (0-1): Betker 17, Doyle 7, Hodges 6, Rivas 8, Brutal 3.
North 59, Stockdale 58
At Stockdale
NHS (1-0): Lewis 3, Gentry 8, Keys 2, Mitchell 6 (13 rebounds), Christopher 2, Ferguson 24, Johnson 4, Atkerson 10 (14 rebounds).
JV, F/S: SHS d. NHS.
Garces 71, Clovis 50
GMHS (1-0): Sakowski 14, D’Amato 5, Floyd 5, Hatten 2, McMurtrey 2, Cinquemani 11, Sill 1, Egbe 12, Reed 2, Campbell 2, Hughes 12.
Girls basketball
Delano 43, South 27
At South (Monday)
DHS (1-0): Juan 9, K.Jones 8, Arciga 7 (4 rebs), Geivet 7.
JV: DHS 34, SHS 26.
FS: DHS d. SHS.
Ventura 35, Liberty 34
At Liberty
LHS (0-1): Points: Almaguer 15, Sampley 7, Johnson 1, Cabrera 7, Canfield 4. Rebounds: Almaguer 8, Cabrera 8, Sampley 6, Canfield 6. Assists: Sampley 4, Canfield 2.
North 57, Stockdale 47
At North
North (1-0): Points: Flud 2, Palacios 6, Jones 10, K Chavez 7, Rodriguez 18, Davis 4, Boardman 2, Pruitt 2, C Chavez 6. Rebounds: Rodriguez 6. Steals: Rodriguez 5.
Boys soccer
Mira Monte 4, McFarland 1
At Mira Monte, Halftime: 1-0, McFarland
MMHS (1-0): Goals: Alvarenga 2, Reynosa, Murillo. Assists: Alvarenga, Murillo, Abrez, Aldama. Saves: Saavedra 4.
JV: MMHS 2, MHS 1.
Clovis 3, Bakersfield 2 (overtime)
At Clovis, halftime 0-0
BHS (0-1): Goals: Valdavinos, Bautista. Assists: Maldonado, Raya. Saves: Garrett 9.
Centennial 2, Ridgeview 1
At Centennial; Halftime 2-1
CHS (1-0): Goals: Cruz, Papia. Assists: Papia. Saves: Highfil 8.
RHS (0-1): Goals: Ceja. Assists: Beuno. Saves: Sandoval 5, Dominguez 5.
JV: CHS 3, RHS 2. F/S: RHS 5, CHS 1.
South 5, Golden Valley 0
At Golden Valley; Halftime: 1-0
SHS (1-0): Goals: Montes 2, Cortez, Rivas, Manzo. Assists: Rivas 2, Montes, Campos, Bravo. Saves: Baquedano 3.
Golden Valley: Saves: Carillo 6.
Girls soccer
Frontier 4, Highland 0
At Highland, 3-0 at halftime
FHS (1-0): Goals: Lucas 2, Prather, Sizemore. Assists: Lucas, Franklin. Saves: Harrelson 4.
HHS (1-1): Saves: Anderson 4.
JV: FHS 4, HHS 1
South 3, Golden Valley 2
At Golden Valley
SHS (1-0): Goals: Weinman, Lozano. Assists: Cisneros 2. Saves: Acevedo 3.
GVHS (0-1): Goals: Camacho 2. Saves: Casas 4.
Note: One of South’s goals was an own goal surrendered by Golden Valley.
East 4, Shafter 0
At East; Halftime: 2-0
EBHS (1-0): Goals: S. Rodriguez 2, Espinoza, K. Rodriguez. Assists: K. Rodriguez 2, Esqueda, Jackson. Saves: Lopez 6.
SHS (0-1): Saves: 8.
JV: EBHS 1, SHS 0.
